NASCAR Penalties Change Championship Picture After Major 2026 Controversies

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season delivered plenty of exciting racing, with Kyle Larson securing his third career championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

However, the title battle also featured several controversial NASCAR penalties that changed the championship standings and affected multiple drivers’ chances.

From costly brake-checking incidents at Martinsville to questionable officiating decisions at Bristol, NASCAR faced growing questions about consistency. Some drivers received heavy fines and points deductions, while others escaped punishment for similar incidents.

The decisions became a major talking point throughout the season, with several rulings directly affecting the Chase standings. Although Larson ultimately claimed the championship, the 2026 NASCAR season will also be remembered for the penalties and officiating disputes that shaped the title fight.

NASCAR Penalties at Martinsville Shake Up Championship Standings

The biggest disciplinary action of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season came during the penultimate Chase race at Martinsville Speedway. NASCAR used SMT telemetry data to penalize Carson Hocevar and Josh Berry for intentional brake-checking.

Hocevar, driving the No. 77, repeatedly brake-checked Austin Cindric during the race. The incident destroyed Cindric’s car and left him with a 36th-place finish, costing him three positions in the Chase standings.

NASCAR fined Hocevar $100,000 and deducted 25 championship points under Section 4.4a of its rulebook. The penalty dropped him from 12th to 13th in the standings. Spire Motorsports also suspended Hocevar from the Homestead-Miami finale, ending his championship campaign one race early.

Berry received a similar penalty after telemetry data revealed that his No. 21 car slowed abruptly in front of Ryan Blaney on Lap 252. NASCAR handed Berry a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction, dropping him from 21st to 22nd.

The incident damaged Blaney’s car and left him with a 35th-place finish. Although Blaney recovered to win the Homestead-Miami finale, the points lost at Martinsville prevented him from mounting a stronger championship challenge against Larson.

NASCAR Officiating Controversy Grows After Bristol and Texas Incidents

Questions about NASCAR penalties and officiating consistency continued throughout the season. One of the biggest debates followed the September night race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blaney and Hocevar got into a heated physical confrontation on pit road after a late-race incident. Despite expectations of fines or championship points deductions, NASCAR decided not to punish either driver.

Officials maintained that drivers should be allowed to settle emotional disagreements outside their race cars. The decision preserved both drivers’ Chase positions but raised questions about how NASCAR handles physical confrontations.

Another controversial situation occurred at Texas Motor Speedway in May. Ryan Preece received a $50,000 fine and a 25-point deduction for intentionally making contact with Ty Gibbs. The penalty damaged his regular-season points position.

However, Kyle Busch escaped punishment after a comparable incident involving John Hunter Nemechek during the same weekend. NASCAR cited insufficient telemetry evidence when explaining its decision.

At Phoenix Raceway later in the season, Zane Smith received a $50,000 fine for hitting Hocevar during the cool-down lap after previous warnings from race control. However, NASCAR did not deduct any championship points from Smith.

These incidents added to the debate surrounding NASCAR penalties, particularly how officials determine whether a driver’s actions deserve financial punishment, points deductions or no action.

NASCAR Technical Penalties Also Disrupt 2026 Cup Series Season

Beyond driver conduct, technical inspection failures and safety violations also affected the 2026 NASCAR season.

At North Wilkesboro Speedway in July, Ross Chastain’s No. 1 team failed pre-race technical inspection three times. NASCAR ejected the team’s car chief, removed its pit-stall selection and issued a pass-through penalty at the start of the race.

The punishment forced Chastain’s team to overcome an early disadvantage before competing for a strong result.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series also experienced a major post-race penalty. Brandon Jones was disqualified at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after officials discovered unsafe lug nuts during post-race inspection. The decision erased his result and cost him valuable stage points.

Ultimately, Larson’s consistency helped him secure his third NASCAR Cup Series championship. However, the 2026 title fight also highlighted the impact of NASCAR penalties, technical inspections and officiating decisions.

From the Martinsville brake-checking punishments to the Bristol confrontation that produced no penalties, NASCAR’s decisions became an important part of the championship story.