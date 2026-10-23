NASCAR Drivers Hit With Pre-Race Penalties Ahead of Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams faced a difficult start to the Love’s RV Stop 225 at Talladega Superspeedway after six trucks failed pre-race inspection twice on Friday.

The affected entries were the Nos. 38, 19, 9, 44, 33 and 22. NASCAR’s penalties included ejecting a crew member for the rest of the event and revoking pit stall selection for the next race.

The penalties came during a key stage of the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series championship battle. The Love’s RV Stop 225 served as the fifth event in the seven-race Chase presented by Mobil 1.

With the season approaching its final rounds, the affected teams faced added challenges before the green flag at the 2.66-mile Alabama track.

NASCAR Talladega Inspection: Six Trucks Fail Twice

Speedway Digest reported the inspection results after officials completed the process in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series garage.

“Pre-race inspection in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series garage is complete. The Nos. 38, 19, 9, 44, 33 and 22 failed twice (crew member ejection; loss of pit selection for the next event).”

Veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass identified the affected drivers as Chandler Smith in the No. 38, Daniel Hemric in the No. 19, Grant Enfinger in the No. 9, Andres Perez De Lara in the No. 44, Frankie Muniz in the No. 33 and Josh Reaume in the No. 22.

The penalties affected the teams’ preparation and support during the Talladega race weekend. Losing pit stall selection also limited their choices for the next event, potentially affecting their pit strategy.

NASCAR’s inspection process allows teams to correct issues after an initial failure. A second failure triggers the penalties described in the inspection report.

NASCAR Truck Series Standings Add Pressure at Talladega

The Love’s RV Stop 225 carried major championship implications as the fifth race in the seven-event Chase and the 23rd points-paying round of the 2026 NASCAR Truck Series season. Kaden Honeycutt of Tricon Garage entered the race with a 39-point lead over Layne Riggs of Front Row Motorsports after winning the previous week at Phoenix Raceway.

Christian Eckes sat third, 112 points behind Honeycutt, while Chandler Smith held fourth, 117 points off the lead.

The standings made the Talladega race important for drivers seeking to strengthen their championship positions before the final rounds. Smith was among the drivers affected by the inspection penalties.

Grant Enfinger also looked to protect his championship position as the Talladega race approached. Meanwhile, Perez De Lara, Muniz and Reaume faced the same inspection sanctions as the other affected teams.

Talladega’s 2.66-mile layout often produces close pack racing, with drivers relying on drafting partners to gain positions. Pit strategy and teamwork also play important roles during the race. The penalties added another challenge for the six teams as they prepared for the 85-lap, 226.1-mile event.

NASCAR Talladega Schedule Continues With Truck Series Race

The Love’s RV Stop 225 was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 on Friday. Ty Majeski secured pole position in qualifying, while Norm Benning and Bryan Dauzat failed to qualify for the 36-truck field.

The race gave drivers another chance to earn points as the NASCAR Truck Series championship battle moved closer to its conclusion. Three races remained after Talladega, leaving limited time for drivers to improve their positions.

The weekend schedule also included the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Progress Group 250 on Saturday and the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 on Sunday.

For the six teams penalized during inspection, the immediate focus was managing the sanctions’ impact and competing for a strong result at Talladega. Drafting battles, pit stops, and on-track incidents would shape the final results and the championship standings.