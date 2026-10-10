NASCAR Cup Series Driver Faces Pre-Race Penalties Ahead of Charlotte Motor Speedway Showdown

Cole Custer’s preparations for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway took a hit Saturday after his No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice ahead of Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

The NASCAR Cup Series inspection failures forced the team to give up its pit stall selection and led to the ejection of a crew member for the rest of the weekend.

As teams gear up for the sixth race of the 2026 NASCAR Chase, Custer is already under pressure after starting 30th.

Heavy rain also canceled practice and qualifying, so drivers had no track time before Sunday’s 267-lap race on the 1.5-mile oval.

Cole Custer Hit With NASCAR Cup Series Penalties After Inspection Failure

The No. 41 Haas Factory Team entry failed NASCAR’s pre-race inspection twice before passing on its third attempt Saturday.

Under NASCAR Cup Series rules, a second inspection failure results in losing pit stall selection and ejecting a crew member for the remainder of the race weekend.

Custer’s team will be left with its pit stall after the other teams have made their selections. The team will also take part without one of its usual members.

NASCAR checks several parts of each car during inspection, including body height, weight, aerodynamic measurements, suspension components and engine seals.

Teams receive another opportunity to make changes after failing their first inspection. However, a second failure brings additional penalties.

Custer’s car passed on its third attempt, allowing the team to avoid a further penalty.

The NASCAR Cup Series has recorded similar inspection failures during the 2026 season, with teams from Hendrick Motorsports, Trackhouse Racing, Spire Motorsports and RFK Racing facing penalties at previous events.

The penalties do not include a points deduction, but they affect how teams prepare for the race.

NASCAR Cup Series Starting Lineup Set After Charlotte Motor Speedway Rainout

Saturday’s rain forced NASCAR to cancel practice and qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Officials used the NASCAR rulebook metric to set the starting lineup for Sunday’s Bank of America 400.

Kyle Larson secured the pole position, while Cole Custer will start 30th in the 39-car field.

The cancellation marks the fourth time in six NASCAR Chase races that officials have used the rule book to set the starting lineup instead of qualifying results.

The rain impacted the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series as well. Officials rescheduled the Blue Cross NC 300 to Sunday evening, resulting in a doubleheader at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Cup Series returns to Charlotte’s traditional oval for its first fall race on the configuration since 2017. NASCAR previously held its fall events on the Charlotte Roval.

With practice canceled, teams will enter Sunday’s race without completing any oval laps.

Custer’s team must rely on previous race data and make adjustments during the event.

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 Start Time, TV Schedule and Race Details

The NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 11, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The race will begin at 3 p.m. ET, with USA Network providing television coverage. Fans can also follow the action through PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Drivers will complete 267 laps across 400.5 miles, with the race divided into three stages.

The opening stage ends after 80 laps, and the second stage covers another 85. The final stage consists of 102 laps.

Sunday’s event marks the sixth race of the 10-race NASCAR Chase presented by Mobil 1.

For Custer, inspection penalties add another challenge to an already difficult start.

The No. 41 team will have to manage its pit stops without its preferred pit stall and with one crew member unavailable.

Since no practice or qualifying has been done, Sunday’s opening laps will serve as the teams’ initial opportunity to evaluate their cars in race conditions this weekend.