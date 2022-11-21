Several NASCAR Drivers Use Offseason for Charitable Donations

The championship races are complete, and the offseason is in full swing. Several NASCAR drivers across the national series are using the extra time to donate food to those in need.

Two prominent examples are Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace. The two 23XI Racing drivers and Wallace’s Live To Be Different Foundation spent November 17 donating Thanksgiving meals to families at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County.

They gave away 100 turkeys, boxes filled with sides, drinks, and hero cards among other things. This support was integral for the club, which supports 100 families with meals and provides after-school programming to more than 700 children.

Always good to give back, happy holidays from @KurtBusch, @23XIRacing, and I 🦃🍂🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/wdsJly7JXT — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 17, 2022

Along with the Thanksgiving meal donations, Wallace also went a step further. His Foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Club for Giving Tuesday. According to the Independent Tribune, the goal is to provide more meal boxes during the month of December.

Wallace and the Live To Be Different Foundation have held multiple events in the past few years. The Thanksgiving meal donations on November 17 were also the latest example. There were also toy drivers in 2020 and 2021 that helped provide toys and bicycles for children each December.

The 2021 drive, for example, made a significant impact as members of the community chipped in with donations of their own. The Foundation set up shop at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., and supported 400 children in North Carolina.

Stewart Friesen Continued an Annual Tradition

While Wallace and Busch focused on the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, a Craftsman Truck Series championship contender took a different approach. Stewart Friesen and Halmar Friesen Racing continued their annual tradition of taking donations on the road.

The Halmar Friesen Racing #52 NASCAR and #44 Dirt Modified teams are on the road picking up and delivering Thanksgiving meals for those who could use some help up and down the East Coast. Stay tuned for updates! #Thanksgiving #givingback pic.twitter.com/pG2VkEse1v — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) November 20, 2022

Friesen confirmed that this tradition would continue with multiple tweets. He announced that the No. 52 NASCAR team and the No. 44 Dirt Modified teams will collect and deliver Thanksgiving meal donations. They will go up and down the East Coast while supporting those that were in danger of going hungry.

Halmar Friesen Racing has spent multiple years donating meals during Thanksgiving. This includes 2021 when the No. 52 hauler went up and down the East Coast while delivering 800 turkeys.

This massive donation built upon the foundation established in 2020. The inaugural run featured a partnership with the food bank Nourish Now that resulted in a donation of 2,000 pounds of holiday meals.

Jack Wood Supported 2 Truck Series Teams

The list of donations continued with a Craftsman Truck Series driver who will switch teams for the 2023 season. Jack Wood spent time supporting those who have supported him in the past, as well as those who will support him in the coming seasons.

Getting into the #Thanksgiving spirit around here! This morning, @DriverJackWood generously delivered nearly 170 turkeys to the race shop – enough for every one of our employees! We are thankful for everything you have done for us, Jack! #WeAreGMS pic.twitter.com/Tsd56iSDLv — GMS Racing (@GMSRacingLLC) November 18, 2022

The California native spent November 18 delivering turkeys to different locations. One of his stops was at GMS Racing, the Truck Series team that served as his home for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He delivered nearly 170 turkeys, which was enough for all of the shop employees.

Wood also made a delivery to Kyle Busch Motorsports, the team that he will join for the 2023 season. Wood has not yet suited up for a race with the Truck Series team, but he made sure that there were enough turkeys for every employee.