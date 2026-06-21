NASCAR Fan Arrested After Climbing Fences at Naval Base Coronado Race

One of the most bizarre moments of NASCAR’s historic San Diego race weekend had nothing to do with what happened on the track.

A fan was arrested Saturday after climbing multiple fences and entering a restricted area during a red-flag stoppage in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Naval Base Coronado.

The incident occurred during the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250, part of NASCAR’s first-ever race weekend on an active military installation. The race was temporarily under caution and red flag conditions following an on-track incident when a spectator made his way past barriers and onto the secured side of the fence line.

According to multiple reports, the fan approached driver Sheldon Creed’s car during the stoppage before eventually returning to the spectator area. Moments later, law enforcement officials took the individual into custody.

The unusual scene quickly spread across social media as fans shared videos and photos from the grandstands. Several outlets, including Fox Sports and Road & Track, reported that the individual climbed more than one fence before reaching the restricted area.

Fan Reportedly Approached Sheldon Creed

Creed later discussed the interaction over his team radio.

“I think he’s wasted. I didn’t even understand what he was saying,” Creed said.

Officials immediately began coordinating a response after the fan entered the restricted area. The individual eventually climbed back over the fencing and returned to the crowd before being detained.

The incident drew additional attention because it occurred at Naval Base Coronado, where security measures are significantly different from those found at a traditional racing facility. NASCAR’s San Diego event marked the first national-series race held on an active military base.

The temporary 3.4-mile street circuit winds through portions of the installation and around naval facilities, making security one of the biggest logistical challenges of the weekend.

A Wild Moment During NASCAR’s Historic Weekend

While the fan’s actions quickly became a talking point across social media, the incident did not significantly impact the remainder of the race weekend.

Instead, it became another memorable chapter in what has already been one of NASCAR’s most talked-about events of the season.

The San Diego weekend represented NASCAR’s debut at Naval Base Coronado and featured all three national series competing on the temporary street course. The event has generated significant attention throughout the week because of its unique setting and unprecedented location.

For one fan, however, the race weekend ended far differently than planned.

What began as a trip to watch NASCAR’s first race on an active military base ultimately resulted in an arrest after one of the most unusual fan incidents the sport has seen in years.