NASCAR Fans Erupt After Pete Hegseth Lands High-Profile San Diego Role

NASCAR’s historic San Diego weekend has already generated plenty of headlines before a single Cup Series lap has been completed. Now, another announcement is drawing attention across social media.

On Friday, NASCAR confirmed that U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday’s Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado, the first Cup Series race ever held on an active military installation.

The announcement quickly sparked strong reactions from fans online, with supporters and critics flooding NASCAR’s social media channels within hours.

NASCAR Announces Hegseth for Sunday’s Cup Race

NASCAR revealed the news ahead of race weekend, confirming that Hegseth will wave the green flag for Sunday’s inaugural Cup Series event.

The selection carries added significance given the setting. NASCAR’s San Diego weekend is taking place at Naval Base Coronado, home to multiple military commands and one of the most recognizable naval installations in the United States.

According to NASCAR, Hegseth’s appearance is part of the sport’s broader celebration of the U.S. military during the historic event.

“The inaugural Navy 250 represents a historic celebration of our nation’s sea services, and this group of incredible leaders is the perfect way to kick off the NASCAR San Diego Weekend,” NASCAR San Diego president Amy Lupo told USA Today.

The weekend marks a milestone for the sport, with all three national NASCAR series competing on the newly constructed 3.4-mile street course built around the naval base.

Hegseth previously served as a grand marshal during the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Fans Immediately Split Over the Decision

While NASCAR’s announcement highlighted the military connection to the event, much of the online conversation quickly shifted to fan reaction.

Some users voiced strong criticism of the decision.

One fan wrote, “Wow about 8 billion better choices then this joke of a man.”

Another commented, “Disgusting. What a disgrace.”

A separate response read, “NASCAR come on now.”

Others questioned the selection while expressing disappointment with the announcement.

At the same time, not all reactions were negative.

Several supporters welcomed the decision and pointed to the unique setting of the race weekend. One user argued that many critics were overlooking the significance of holding a NASCAR event on an active military base.

“The amount of people bitching about this don’t understand where they’re racing,” one fan wrote.

Another simply responded, “Hell yes.”

The mixed reaction illustrates just how much attention Sunday’s race is already generating before the green flag ever drops.

A Historic Weekend for NASCAR

Beyond the debate surrounding the honorary starter announcement, Sunday’s race represents one of the most ambitious events NASCAR has attempted in recent years.

The Anduril 250 will serve as the first Cup Series race held on an active military base and the debut event for the purpose-built San Diego street circuit.

The 3.4-mile course features 16 turns and is expected to challenge drivers with a mix of tight technical sections and longer straightaways winding through Naval Base Coronado.

Trackhouse Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen enters the weekend as one of the favorites after dominating NASCAR’s road-course events over the last two seasons.

Whether fans are focused on the racing, the historic venue, or the latest controversy surrounding Sunday’s honorary starter, one thing is already clear: NASCAR’s first trip to San Diego has everyone’s attention.