NASCAR San Diego Entry List Shake-Up: Five Drivers Out, Five Replacements Confirmed

The inaugural NASCAR weekend at Naval Base Coronado will feature more than just a brand-new venue.

As teams prepare for the first national-series race ever held in the San Diego area, several notable drivers who were originally expected to compete in Friday’s Craftsman Truck Series race will instead be replaced by a mix of veterans, rising prospects, and even a seven-time Cup Series champion.

The changes affect entries from Niece Motorsports, Tricon Garage, Spire Motorsports, and the Truck Series field as a whole, creating one of the most significant pre-race shake-ups of the season.

Here’s a look at every confirmed driver replacement for NASCAR’s historic San Diego weekend.

Tyler Reif Replaces Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the No. 42 Chevrolet

Niece Motorsports has confirmed that Tyler Reif will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet in place of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

While Stenhouse remains focused on his Cup Series commitments, Reif gets a major opportunity in one of the Truck Series’ most closely watched races of the season.

The Nevada native has steadily built a reputation as one of stock car racing’s promising young talents and now finds himself on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

For Reif, the opportunity provides valuable experience at a brand-new circuit where every driver in the field will be learning together.

Jimmie Johnson Replaces Corey Heim in the No. 1 Toyota

Perhaps the most surprising change involves Tricon Garage’s No. 1 Toyota.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has been confirmed as the replacement for Corey Heim, giving the NASCAR Hall of Famer another Truck Series start.

Johnson’s return immediately becomes one of the headline storylines of the weekend.

Although he remains active as a Cup Series competitor and co-owner at Legacy Motor Club, Truck Series appearances have been rare throughout his career. His participation gives fans an unexpected opportunity to watch one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers compete in the series once again.

The appearance also adds another layer of star power to NASCAR’s debut event in Southern California.

Landen Lewis Replaces Ross Chastain in the No. 45 Chevrolet

Ross Chastain’s replacement will be reigning CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion Landen Lewis.

Lewis takes over the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet and arrives with considerable momentum after establishing himself as one of the most respected young drivers in short-track racing.

The San Diego event presents another chance for Lewis to showcase his talent against a national-series field.

For many fans, it could also serve as an introduction to one of NASCAR’s emerging prospects.

Justin Marks Replaces Carson Hocevar in the No. 77 Chevrolet

Spire Motorsports has turned to Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks to replace Carson Hocevar in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Marks is no stranger to road course competition and brings a unique background to the event as both a former NASCAR driver and current team owner.

The temporary street-course-style layout at Naval Base Coronado creates one of the most unusual venues on the schedule, making Marks an intriguing addition to the field.

His participation adds another recognizable name to a weekend already loaded with storylines.

Kaz Grala Replaces Christopher Bell in the No. 62 Toyota

The fifth confirmed replacement sees Kaz Grala take over for Christopher Bell in the No. 62 Toyota.

Grala has built a reputation as one of NASCAR’s most dependable substitute drivers and road-course specialists, making him a logical choice for a race at an unfamiliar circuit.

Throughout his national-series career, Grala has consistently delivered strong performances whenever opportunities have arisen, particularly on tracks that reward precision and adaptability.

Those traits could prove especially valuable in San Diego.

Why San Diego Could Produce Even More Surprises

Unlike most NASCAR venues, the temporary course at Naval Base Coronado is completely new to every driver in the field.

That unfamiliarity helps level the playing field and places additional emphasis on preparation, adaptability, and experience.

Several of the replacement drivers entering the weekend have backgrounds that could make them particularly dangerous under those circumstances.

With Tyler Reif, Jimmie Johnson, Landen Lewis, Justin Marks, and Kaz Grala all joining the field, Friday’s Truck Series race suddenly looks very different than it did just a few weeks ago.

And as NASCAR prepares to make history in San Diego, those lineup changes may end up becoming one of the weekend’s biggest stories.