NASCAR Fans Cry Foul After Kyle Larson’s Dramatic Talladega Win

Kyle Larson’s dramatic Talladega Superspeedway win has sparked anger among NASCAR fans, with some questioning whether the finish was fair. Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by just 0.041 seconds in the YellaWood 500 on October 25, 2026, after making a late move on the final lap.

However, the close finish quickly drew claims of rule-breaking and race manipulation on social media. Fans questioned whether Larson crossed below the double-yellow line and whether other Chevrolet drivers helped him secure the win.

NASCAR reviewed the finish and upheld the result, saying Larson did not break the yellow-line rule and officials found no evidence of race manipulation. Despite that decision, several fans strongly criticized the finish and threatened to stop watching the sport.

NASCAR Fans Question Kyle Larson’s Talladega Win

Larson started the final lap outside the top 10 before making a late charge toward the front. Driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, he found an opening on the low side of the track and, with a push from Ross Chastain, passed several cars.

Larson crossed the finish line just 0.041 seconds ahead of Byron, giving him his first superspeedway win in 59 attempts.

The finish sparked debate over NASCAR’s double-yellow line rule, which prevents drivers from passing below the marked line on the track’s inside edge at superspeedways.

NASCAR reviewed the finish and determined that Larson’s left-side tires remained on the yellow line rather than going fully below it. As a result, officials did not issue a penalty.

The review did little to stop the criticism from fans who believed the move should have been ruled illegal.

NASCAR Fans Accuse Chevrolet Drivers of Race Manipulation

Some fans also questioned whether other Chevrolet drivers helped Larson win by slowing down to give him an advantage.

NASCAR reviewed SMT data from key Chevrolet cars, including those driven by Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Cole Custer. Officials found no evidence the drivers lifted off the throttle to help Larson.

However, some fans rejected the explanation. Kevin Douglas reacted to NASCAR’s victory-lane post, writing “So exciting to have a fraudulent t win.”

Brad also challenged the result, writing “No matter how you try and frame this win, he passed below the yellow line, and the other Chevys manipulated the race by lifting, so you shouldn’t be celebrating this bullshit. This is why I stopped spending my Sundays watching this shit and stopped buying tickets.”

Connor Irvin posted an image with the claim “Manipulation and passing below the line, starting to think last year’s championship was manipulated as well.”

Another fan, Ganten, criticized the result because Larson drives for Hendrick Motorsports, writing “It’s a Hendrick driver, so I’m actually nauseated by the win.”

The comments show how the finish raised questions about the yellow-line rule and cooperation among drivers from the same manufacturer. However, these social media claims do not establish that NASCAR or the teams manipulated the result.

NASCAR Stands by Its Talladega Race Review

The YellaWood 500 featured 41 lead changes among 15 drivers, several multi-car crashes and a late red flag. Larson’s victory also strengthened his position in the 2026 Chase for the Championship, extending his points lead over Denny Hamlin to 73 with two races remaining.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. later reviewed images of the finish and described Larson’s move as legal, while noting concerns about how the rule has been enforced in past races.

The debate has renewed calls from some fans for NASCAR to release more data from its review. Critics have also pointed to past borderline passes at Talladega and Daytona when questioning whether officials apply the rule consistently.

NASCAR has upheld Larson’s victory after reviewing the finish and finding no evidence of race manipulation. While some fans continue to challenge the decision, their accusations remain unproven.

As the Cup Series heads to Martinsville, Larson’s Talladega win remains a talking point, with the final-lap move dividing fans over the yellow-line rule and NASCAR’s decision to let the result stand.