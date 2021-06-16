NASCAR Fans Can Now Put Their Names on a Cup Series Car

Fans of NASCAR’s Cup Series now have a unique opportunity to see their name on a stock car going nearly 200 mph. Live Fast Motorsports just launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the American Brain Tumor Association and will put the names of supporters on the No. 78 Ford Mustang for the doubleheader at Pocono Raceway.

There are three main tiers for the campaign. Those that pay $50 will see their names on the side of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford as it races around Pocono. Those that boost their donation to $100 will get their name on the stock car, a photo of the name’s location, and a Live Fast hat.

The third tier, the Executive VIP, requires a $1,000 donation. The donor that spends this amount gets to see their name in large font on the deck lid. They will also receive two VIP pit passes for a 2021 Cup Series race. They will have the opportunity to watch the No. 78 compete in a Cup Series race as they sit on top of the pit box.

The GoFundMe campaign has an initial goal of raising $25,000. Live Fast Motorsports owner Matt Tifft, a brain tumor survivor, announced that the Tifft Family Foundation will match donations made up to $10,000. “With a donation to the American Brain Tumor Association, through this link, you will have the opportunity to have your name appear on the No. 78 Cup car at Pocono Raceway,” Tifft said in a team release.

The Doubleheader at the Tricky Triangle Will Give NASCAR Drivers Little Recovery Time

Following the Father’s Day weekend trip to Nashville Superspeedway, the Cup Series teams will pack up and head east. They will travel to Pocono Raceway for the first doubleheader of the season. They will compete in a Cup Series race on Saturday, June 26, and then return the following day for another.

Unlike standard Cup Series races on the 2021 schedule, the two events at Pocono will be shorter in length. The drivers will only travel 325 and 350 miles, respectively, while fighting for crucial points and the checkered flag.

The Cup Series drivers took part in several doubleheaders during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. The pandemic brought the sport to a halt for nearly three months, forcing NASCAR to alter the schedule in major ways. The original 36-race schedule went out the window while a doubleheader-heavy replacement went into effect.

Pocono hosted a doubleheader in June 2020, while Michigan did so in August. Darlington and Charlotte, on the other hand, held races mere days apart. For example, the first Darlington race took place on Sunday, May 17, 2020. The second took place on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Charlotte followed a similar schedule with the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24, 2020. The Also Uniforms 500 then brought the drivers back to Charlotte on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

The quick turnaround means that the fans will be able to look forward to another exciting race. The drivers, on the other hand, will have to quickly recover from the grueling race in order to compete less than 24 hours after crossing the finish line.

Live Fast Motorsports Will First Head to Music City

Prior to putting a multitude of names on the side of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford Mustang, the race team will take part in a historic Cup Series race. McLeod will head to Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400 while marking NASCAR’s return to the Music City area.

As a part-time driver, McLeod is not eligible for driver championship points. However, he will still have the opportunity to take part in a historic race and make positive moves in the No. 78. The trip to Nashville could become a crucial part of getting some donors, especially if McLeod turns heads with his driving.

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers will take part in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, capping off Father’s Day weekend. The race will take place on Sunday, June 20, at 3:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports will broadcast the action while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage for all 300 laps.

