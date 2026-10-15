NASCAR Fans Pushes Back as Denny Hamlin Raises Stage Racing Concerns

NASCAR fans are again calling for stage racing to be scrapped after Denny Hamlin questioned its impact on tire wear and race strategy at intermediate tracks.

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, the three-time Daytona 500 winner explained that drivers often manage a stage of about 40 laps without pushing their tires to the point of severe wear.

He argued that longer green-flag runs would give teams more chances to make strategic decisions and allow Goodyear tire wear to play a bigger role in race results.

Hamlin’s comments sparked strong reactions from fans who believe stage racing interrupts the natural flow of NASCAR races.

Several called for NASCAR to remove stages altogether, arguing that forced cautions limit strategy and put too much emphasis on pit stops and early-race positioning.

NASCAR Stage Racing Faces Fresh Calls for Removal

NASCAR introduced stage racing in 2017 to add more competitive moments throughout races and create additional opportunities to score points. However, the format still divides fans, with critics arguing that stage breaks interrupt racing and limit the impact of tire management.

Hamlin’s comments have added to the debate. He believes current stage lengths often allow drivers to complete a segment without facing major tire problems. He suggested longer green-flag runs would give tire wear and pit strategy more influence on the outcome.

Some fans responded by demanding the complete removal of stage racing rather than small changes to stage lengths.

Alexander wrote, “The fix is to remove stages. There is no fix that does not involve removing stages.”

Elite shared a similar view, writing, “Just fucking get rid of them…. Get rid of them!”

Justin also welcomed Hamlin’s comments, saying, “Thank you, I been saying this. Get rid of the stage, please.”

Their reactions show how frustrated some NASCAR fans are with races continuing without scheduled stage cautions.

NASCAR Fans Question Tire Strategy and Pit Stops

Tire wear and pit strategy remain central to the debate over NASCAR stage racing. Critics argue that longer green-flag runs would force drivers and teams to make more difficult decisions about when to pit and how to manage their tires.

Jonathan raised another concern, writing, “Stages are also bad because most pit stops are under caution, which makes slow stops much more consequential, and races get decided in the pits more than on track. They break the flow of races. Way less strategy.”

His comments highlight how caution periods affect pit-road decisions. When teams pit under yellow, the field often bunches up, and mistakes during stops can significantly affect track position.

Critics argue that this diminishes the importance of green-flag strategy, which requires teams to balance tire wear, fuel use, and speed over longer runs. Hamlin’s concerns about Goodyear tires have renewed attention to those arguments.

Kevin also questioned whether stage points put too much weight on a driver’s early-race position.

“The Metric has really shown how starting position significantly influences points scored in a race that’s supposed to reward your finishing position. I’ve never been a fan of stages, and this just highlights another reason why.”

His response reflects concerns that stage points and scheduled breaks affect how teams approach the full race distance.

NASCAR Stage Racing Debate Puts Format Under Pressure

Some NASCAR fans have also questioned the original reasoning behind stage racing. Jones argued that the format has failed to deliver what fans were told to expect when NASCAR introduced it.

“How about adjusting stage racing right out of the equation? The sell (lie) we were told would be most common between them. Like fball does with timeouts. Matt Kenseth had the nerve to win Cup, and we’ve been tortured ever since.”

The comment refers to the argument that stage breaks would create more predictable windows for television commercials, similar to timeouts in football.

NASCAR has continued to use stages to create additional scoring opportunities and defined competitive moments during races. Supporters point to those benefits, while critics prefer longer, uninterrupted runs that let tire wear, fuel strategy, and driver skill shape the result.

Hamlin did not announce a proposal to remove stage racing. His comments focused on how stage lengths affect tire strategy at intermediate tracks.

For now, NASCAR has not confirmed any format changes based on this debate. However, reactions to Hamlin’s remarks show that some fans want more than stage-length adjustments. They want NASCAR to reconsider whether stage racing belongs in the sport at all.