NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Sends Blunt Message to Every Driver Fed Up With Carson Hocevar

Kevin Harvick has weighed in on the growing tension around Carson Hocevar after another heated NASCAR moment involving the No. 77 car. After Hocevar’s fight with Ryan Blaney and the pit-road scenes at Bristol, Harvick said talking wouldn’t change how the young driver races.

His comments came after a NASCAR video showed Ryan Preece and Josh Berry speaking to Hocevar as he passed them on the wall. The clip quickly drew attention because Hocevar has been involved in several recent incidents.

Harvick said the exchange showed how much the situation had started to affect other drivers. For Harvick, words alone will not change Hocevar’s approach. He believes drivers who want his respect will have to settle the issue on the track.

Kevin Harvick Sends Strong Message on Carson Hocevar

Harvick discussed the Bristol incident on his podcast and pointed to Preece and Berry as evidence of the frustration surrounding Hocevar.

“And to show you how much Hocevar is in everybody’s heads, you can look at Ryan Preece and Josh Berry over there chirping at him on the wall,” Harvick said. “That stuff isn’t gonna move the needle.”

Harvick then explained why he believes the talking will have little effect.

“Like, you can chirp all you want, and you can point fingers and talk. If you want that guy’s respect, you’re going to have to wreck him,” he said. “And he’s gonna be good with it when you wreck him.”

The comments came after Hocevar’s recent contact with other drivers, including Brad Keselowski three weeks earlier. Preece drives for RFK Racing, which Keselowski co-owns.

Josh Berry Explains What Happened at Bristol

Berry later gave his side of the pit-road moment during an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He said he was waiting for media duties when Preece arrived.

“Well, there was a lot going on at that moment for sure,” Berry said. “And to be honest, for my side, I went and sat on the wall and was waiting to do media obligations with TV and all.”

Berry said Preece spoke to Hocevar while he watched the exchange.

“I was just kind of watching it all happen. Ryan Preece came down there, and he was a little animated, I guess I would say. He had some words for Carson, and there was a little bit of back and forth there between the two. But, you know, from my side, I didn’t have any beef with Carson.”

Berry also said he and Hocevar had no contact during the race. He described his role as more of a spectator who added to the moment.

“Me and Carson didn’t run into each other or anything. I was just kind of just standing there watching it and, kind of truthfully, just egging it on a little bit.”

Ryan Preece Reveals His Carson Hocevar Comment

Preece offered a much shorter explanation when he appeared on Door Bumper Clear. He said his comment to Hocevar was a joke, not a serious threat.

“I think I said, do you think your car insurance knows what you do for a living?” Preece said. “That’s it.”

Berry also admitted he understood why fans thought he was angry with Hocevar. However, he said he was not upset with the No. 77 driver and was instead reacting to the drama around him.

“Honestly, I definitely feel like people feel like that. I was really upset with Carson or something, and I wasn’t.”

He added that he wanted to add to the excitement while the drivers were dealing with the race’s emotions.

Berry and Preece’s different explanations helped clarify the Bristol pit-road scene, while Harvick’s comments focused on the wider tension involving Hocevar.