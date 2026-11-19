NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin believes Carson Hocevar’s aggressive driving style has made him a fan favorite, but it has also created tension with other drivers.

According to Martin, several competitors want Hocevar to experience the same treatment he has given others on the track.

Speaking on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media platform, Martin discussed the Spire Motorsports driver’s growing reputation and the challenges ahead. “This is going to present challenges for Carson in the future. You have a lot of drivers that are pulling to see Carson get some of his own medicine and more. I’m a big supporter of Carson Hocevar. He has a big personality.”

Hocevar’s aggressive approach has brought attention, results and several heated moments during his Cup Series career.

Mark Martin Explains Why Carson Hocevar Has Become a NASCAR Talking Point

Hocevar joined the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2024 and quickly built a reputation for aggressive racing. His willingness to fight for positions has produced strong performances and several disagreements with competitors.

Martin, a 40-time Cup Series race winner, believes Hocevar is benefiting from the attention his personality and racing style bring.

“He’s winning – he’s winning on the track; he’s winning in souvenir sales; he’s winning in media coverage, and he’s winning with the fans,” Martin continued. “There’s a lot of fans that love Carson, and he’s winning in the fighting department too.”

Martin also admitted that Hocevar surprised him with his personality. He had followed the driver’s career since his days in the NASCAR Truck Series but did not expect him to become such a strong character in the garage.

“I didn’t know that Carson was like that. I didn’t know Carson coming up, I just knew him from the truck series. So I’ve been watching him since he started racing trucks. I had no idea. I figured he could very well be a w—, but he certainly proved us wrong about that.”

Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney Fight Adds to NASCAR Rivalries

One incident that attracted attention involved Hocevar and Ryan Blaney at Bristol earlier in the 2026 season. Following contact on the track, Blaney approached Hocevar on pit road, and the disagreement turned physical.

The two drivers exchanged punches, creating another headline moment in an already heated season. NASCAR officials did not penalize either driver, indicating that the confrontation reflected the passion the series wanted to encourage.

The incident added to Hocevar’s growing list of controversial moments and showed how his aggressive approach could create problems beyond the racetrack.

Martin’s comments suggest that some drivers have not forgotten their disagreements with the Spire Motorsports competitor. While Martin supports Hocevar, he believes the young driver must understand that other competitors may eventually respond to his actions.

NASCAR Suspends Carson Hocevar After Martinsville Controversy

Hocevar faced another major setback following the Martinsville race, where he repeatedly brake-checked Austin Cindric. The incident caused race-ending damage to Cindric’s Team Penske car.

Spire Motorsports responded by suspending Hocevar for the 2026 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. NASCAR also issued a $100,000 fine and deducted 25 driver points after citing multiple code-of-conduct violations.

Hocevar later released a lengthy video addressing the controversy. He accepted responsibility for his actions, admitted that he had crossed the line, and acknowledged the team’s decision to suspend him.

The punishment added another difficult chapter to Hocevar’s 2026 campaign. His aggressive driving has helped him attract attention and build a strong fan following, but the incidents have also created tension with fellow competitors.

As the 2027 NASCAR season approaches, Hocevar faces the challenge of maintaining his aggressive approach without creating further problems with other drivers or NASCAR officials.

Martin remains a supporter of the young driver, but his warning highlights the possible consequences of Hocevar’s actions. With several competitors reportedly eager to give him a taste of his own medicine, the Spire Motorsports driver could face even more difficult moments when he returns to the track.