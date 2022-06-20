Navigating the TV Schedule for Nashville’s Tripleheader Weekend

All three national NASCAR series are back in action on June 24-26 at Nashville Superspeedway. This will be the first of 20 consecutive race weekends to wrap up the 2022 season, and it will feature three different TV channels.

The weekend will begin with the Camping World Truck Series. The drivers will practice at 4 p.m. ET (no TV) before heading to qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). The Xfinity Series drivers will then take over for practice at 5:35 p.m. ET, which will air on the USA Network as part of a major change for the 2022 season. The Cup Series drivers will follow with practice at 6:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

The Camping World Truck Series drivers will cap off the day on June 24. They will compete in the second-annual Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway. FS1 will provide coverage at 8 p.m. ET as the drivers battle for the trophy, a spot in the playoffs, and the second Triple Truck Challenge bonus.

No current Truck Series drivers have a win at Nashville Superspeedway considering that Cup Series driver Ryan Preece won the 2021 race. Grant Enfinger, who finished third in 2021, was the highest-finishing Truck Series driver currently running full-time. Runner-up Todd Gilliland now competes full-time in the Cup Series.

USA Network Will Take Over 1 Day’s Schedule

The schedule on June 25 will feature a significant change. USA Network will broadcast qualifying for both the Xfinity Series (12 p.m. ET) and the Cup Series (1 p.m. ET), as well as the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race that headlines the day (3:30 p.m. ET).

The debut of USA Network marks a change for 2022. NBC Sports Network ceased operations on January 1, 2022, which meant that the major sports needed to find a new home. For NASCAR, this meant that the majority of Xfinity Series races and 11 Cup Series races would move to the USA Network.

The race weekend will feature the first Xfinity Series race on the USA Network, and it will set the stage for an important stretch of races. Seven of the remaining 10 Cup Series races will air on the USA Network as the drivers battle for spots in the playoffs.

Heat Will Be a Concern During the Ally 400

Just checked the way too early forecast for Nashville (Lebanon, TN) on Sunday. >High of 96, heat index of 101

>Potential for severe weather just after noon and then later in the evening Oh yeah, the race doesn't start until 5PM Eastern. — RaceSheets (Phill) (@RaceSheetsDFS) June 20, 2022

While Friday and Saturday feature some packed schedules, Sunday will only have one event. The second-annual Ally 400 will headline the day, and it will kick off NBC’s coverage schedule at 5 p.m. ET. with a booth featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte, Rick Allen, and Jeff Burton.

The race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway will test the drivers and teams. The forecast calls for temperatures in the high 90s on June 24 and June 26. June 25 will be the hottest day with temperatures expected to reach 101 degrees.

If the forecast is correct, the Ally 400 will become the hottest race in the 2022 season. The previous highs were the races at World Wide Technology Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, which both featured temperatures in the high 80s.

