NASCAR Has Replacement for Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

The spring trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway will have a significant change starting in 2023. Ambetter Health will be the new entitlement sponsor for the first Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile track as part of a multi-year agreement.

The 2022 season marked the final time that the spring race would be called the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. This created questions about the future of the race, which AMS answered prior to the Cup Series race on July 10. The spring race will now be the Ambetter Health 500 as it caps off a packed spring weekend at the reconfigured track.

COMING NEXT SPRING: The Ambetter Health 500! 🎟️: https://t.co/f8zsFsKaZ3 pic.twitter.com/B12mmdKyey — Atlanta Motor Speedway (@amsupdates) July 10, 2022

“Ambetter Health has been a great partner of Atlanta Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports and we’re thrilled to have them on board for 2023 and beyond,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We look forward to working together with Ambetter to help keep people healthy, and we know they’ll bolster our efforts to provide an unforgettable weekend of entertainment for our fans.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Ambetter Health Has Taken Over Multiple NASCAR Races

The upcoming spring race at Atlanta Motor Speedway continues the relationship between NASCAR and the marketplace health insurer. Ambetter has served as the entitlement partner of multiple races, including one of Christopher Bell’s wins.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver headed to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 17, 2021, to make his first Xfinity Series start of the year. Bell took over the No. 54 Toyota for the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, and he swept all three stages while leading 151 laps. This was his third win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in three attempts, which kept his perfect streak alive.

Ambetter will also serve as the entitlement partner for the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 11. The Cup Series drivers will complete 301 laps around the 1.058-mile track while battling for a spot in the playoffs.

Ambetter Health first partnered with Speedway Motorsports in 2021. This relationship grew in 2022 as Ambetter became the “official health insurance partner” of AMS, Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

A Georgia Native Will Partner With AMS for a Promotion

Part of the announcement is a new partnership between Chase Elliott and the track. The driver of the No. 9, who captured the most recent race at AMS, will work to create a ticket package offering “an enhanced experience” for the 2023 race.

The press release did not provide details about what the package includes. Instead, it simply noted that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Chase Elliott Foundation. Ambetter Health will also match a certain percentage of the ticket sales with a donation to the Chase Elliott Foundation.

AMS and Ambetter Health will celebrate the new partnership by providing tickets to some well-deserving individuals. 500 of these tickets will go to military members and first responders so that they can attend the inaugural Ambetter Health 500.

READ NEXT: Ty Dillon Joins New Xfinity Series Team for New Hampshire Weekend