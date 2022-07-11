Ty Dillon Joins New Xfinity Series Team for New Hampshire Weekend

Cup Series regular Ty Dillon is about to pull double-duty while joining a new team. He will suit up for Big Machine Racing during the Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The NASCAR Roster Portal provided the news ahead of the Crayon 200. The list confirmed that Dillon will take over the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro while working with crew chief Patrick Donahue. He will follow Tyler Reddick, who has made five starts for the team and reached Victory Lane once.

This start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be Dillon’s second of the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He also joined JD Motorsports for the trip to Road America while showcasing Black Hole Ammunition as his primary partner. Dillon’s day came to an early end after a mechanical issue sent him to the garage on Lap 13.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Dillon Joins a Stacked List of Drivers

Big Machine Racing announced early in the 2022 Xfinity Series season that the team would take a new approach for the remaining races. Owner Scott Borchetta issued a press release on April 12 and confirmed that Jade Buford would no longer be the full-time driver. Instead, the team would use a rotating cast to evaluate the program.

The No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro has featured four drivers so far in 2022. Buford has the most starts at nine with a season-best finish of eighth at Circuit of the Americas. Kaz Grala has made two starts while Austin Dillon has suited up for one race in the No. 48.

Reddick has the second-most starts in the No. 48, as well as the most success. He took Big Machine Racing to Victory Lane for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway after battling with William Byron and Sam Mayer. Reddick also finished fourth at Atlanta Motor Speedway after leading 21 laps.

Not all of the races have gone well for Reddick. He finished near the middle of the pack at both Darlington Raceway and Nashville Superspeedway. He also ended the race at Road America early after getting caught up in a massive wreck started by Noah Gragson turning into the side of Sage Karam.

Dillon Will Pursue Another Xfinity Series Win

The trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway will mark Dillon’s 159th start in the Xfinity Series, a run that includes three full-time seasons and another with 27 starts in 33 races. Now he will use this opportunity to pursue his second career win.

The veteran driver captured his first career Xfinity Series win during his first full-time season (2014). He drove the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and he finished fifth in the standings after posting 24 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives.

Dillon also won the July 26 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after leading the final 24 laps and battling with Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and numerous other top-tier drivers. He reached Victory Lane for the first time, and he was able to join the list of drivers that have kissed the iconic bricks.

READ NEXT: NASCAR Fans Sound Off, Conflicted on New Atlanta Track