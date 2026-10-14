NASCAR Opens Up on Michael Jordan After Tense 23XI Racing Dispute

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell has praised Michael Jordan for his commitment to 23XI Racing, highlighting the basketball legend’s regular presence at races and his passion for the sport.

Speaking at the Front Office Sports Tuned In media summit on Tuesday, O’Donnell said Jordan’s involvement goes beyond his role as a team owner.

The comments came after NASCAR settled an antitrust lawsuit in December 2025 with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

Jordan, who co-owns 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, played a key role in the legal battle over NASCAR’s charter system.

Despite the dispute, O’Donnell said Jordan remained committed to the sport. His remarks also highlight the relationship between NASCAR and one of its most high-profile team owners as the series moves forward.

NASCAR CEO Praises Michael Jordan’s Commitment to 23XI Racing

O’Donnell highlighted Jordan’s regular attendance at NASCAR races and his interest in the sport during his appearance at the media summit.

“He shows up at every race. He’s passionate about the sport, and for NASCAR, you can’t pay for that.”

“You can bring celebrities or athletes to the race who may or may not be [racing] fans, but he’s a true fan, and he cares about the sport.”

The NASCAR CEO said Jordan’s involvement stands out because his interest goes beyond the attention his name brings to the series.

Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing with Hamlin, who remains an active Cup Series driver. Since its formation, the team has competed in NASCAR’s top division and recorded major victories, including success at Daytona.

O’Donnell also pointed to Jordan’s decision to attend the Daytona 500 during the same weekend as the NBA All-Star Game as evidence of his commitment.

“Even during the NBA All-Star Game, Michael was with us at a NASCAR race. That shows his passion,” O’Donnell said.

“He’s invested in the sport, he’s a winner, and he wants to see his team win, so we’re excited to have him.”

NASCAR and Michael Jordan Move Forward After Lawsuit

Jordan’s relationship with NASCAR faced a major test during the antitrust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

The teams challenged NASCAR’s charter system and sought changes involving revenue sharing and the security of team participation in Cup Series races. The dispute led to a closely watched legal battle in 2025.

In December 2025, NASCAR and the two teams reached a settlement. The agreement introduced evergreen charters, which give teams longer guarantees for race participation, along with changes to the financial arrangements.

Jordan played a prominent role in the dispute as 23XI Racing’s co-owner.

O’Donnell acknowledged the unusual experience of facing the basketball legend across the courtroom during the proceedings.

“Being in a courtroom, looking across and seeing Michael Jordan was just a little bit odd,” he said.

“But even during that time, and at the end of that trial, we had a discussion about the fact that he was all in, and so are we.”

His comments suggest the legal dispute has not changed NASCAR’s view of Jordan’s commitment to the series.

NASCAR CEO Highlights Jordan’s Role as Team Owner and Fan

O’Donnell became NASCAR CEO in April 2026, taking over as the series continued to address leadership and business-structure changes.

His comments about Jordan also highlight the value NASCAR places on owners who remain involved beyond their financial investment.

Jordan previously owned a controlling stake in the Charlotte Hornets before selling it. However, his involvement with 23XI Racing has remained visible through his regular attendance at race weekends and his support for the team.

The former Chicago Bulls star has also helped bring attention to NASCAR through his standing in professional basketball and wider sports culture.

For 23XI Racing, the settlement with NASCAR has shifted attention back toward competition after months of legal proceedings. Jordan and Hamlin now lead the organization under an agreement that provides greater long-term charter security.

O’Donnell’s remarks underline NASCAR’s desire to move forward with its teams after the dispute.

“He’s a true fan, the CEO said, and he cares about the sport.”