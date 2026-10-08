NASCAR Star Brad Keselowski Details Why Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing Deal Got Away

Brad Keselowski has confirmed that Denny Hamlin offered him a chance to join 23XI Racing in April 2021, shortly before Keselowski agreed to become a driver and minority owner at what became RFK Racing.

The NASCAR talks happened as Keselowski prepared to leave Team Penske after more than a decade with the organization.

Hamlin recently revealed details of the 23XI Racing approach on his Actions Detrimental podcast, saying Keselowski wanted a large salary and an ownership stake.

Keselowski later confirmed the offer on X after comments about the discussion circulated online. His response also revealed that Roush Fenway Racing already had a contract ready for him, which was a key reason the 23XI Racing deal never moved forward.

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Reveals 23XI Racing’s Failed Attempt to Sign Brad Keselowski

Hamlin said he contacted Keselowski about driving for 23XI Racing as the veteran NASCAR driver’s time at Team Penske neared an end.

“I just think back to when he left Penske. I think I contacted Brad about driving at 23XI, and Brad was very firm on ‘I want this amount of money and ownership,’” Hamlin said.

Hamlin added: “I was like, ‘Whoa, what?’ He was very steadfast that that’s what he believes his value is. It was a lot.”

Hamlin said the opportunity at Roush Fenway Racing later gave Keselowski the compensation and ownership position he wanted.

Keselowski confirmed the 23XI Racing offer after a Reddit summary of Hamlin’s comments circulated.

“Since Denny put this out on his own accord, I can confirm that an offer was made for me to join his team.”

Brad Keselowski Had Another NASCAR Deal Ready

Keselowski mentioned that the team had already agreed with him and prepared a contract for signing.

“At the time of offer (Roughly April 2021), RFR had gone to contract with their offer and it was ready to sign,” Keselowski wrote.

Keselowski was still open to joining 23XI Racing, but he gave the team a chance to prove how serious it was about the deal.

“I was very interested in the opportunity and offered them a quick match to gauge seriousness. Didn’t go any further so here we are…”

Keselowski later added: “The story of the deals that didn’t come together could feed families for decades.”

He also pushed back on Hamlin’s description of the negotiations, writing: “Not how I saw it then or now. Bird in the hand vs 2 in the bush.”

Hamlin responded: “It was a good thought anyway.”

NASCAR Ownership Helped Shape Keselowski’s RFK Racing Move

Keselowski’s move to Roush Fenway Racing eventually developed into an ownership role, not just a NASCAR driving deal. The team introduced Keselowski as a driver and minority owner on July 20, 2021. He joined the No. 6 Ford for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and took a leadership role within the organization.

The team later became Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, now known as RFK Racing, reflecting Keselowski’s ownership role alongside Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group.

Keselowski had spent more than 10 years at Team Penske, winning the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship and 34 Cup Series races. His move to RFK Racing gave him the ownership and influence he was seeking.

Meanwhile, 23XI Racing was still in its early stages. 23XI Racing entered NASCAR in 2021 with Bubba Wallace behind the wheel, backed by co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The team added a second Cup Series car the following season.

Neither Hamlin nor Keselowski has disclosed the specific financial terms or ownership percentage discussed during the 23XI Racing negotiations.

Keselowski’s confirmation reveals how close 23XI Racing came to adding the veteran NASCAR driver before he chose the RFK Racing opportunity.