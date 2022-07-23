NASCAR Penalizes 5 Cup Series Teams at Pocono Raceway

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action at Pocono Raceway on July 24. Prior to the race, officials issued penalties to five teams that failed inspection multiple times.

According to a release from the sanctioning body, the No. 11 of Joe Gibbs Racing, the No. 42 of Petty GMS Motorsports, the No. 7 of Spire Motorsports, the No. 77 of Spire Motorsports, and the No. 17 of RFK Racing all failed inspection two times. They each lost the ability to select a pit stall for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400. Each team also lost a crew member for the race weekend.

While the five teams all failed inspection, they avoided a larger penalty. They all passed inspection on the third attempt. This means that they will not have to serve a pass-through penalty once the green flag waves on July 24 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network). The five drivers all were able to post qualifying laps at Pocono Raceway.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Avoiding the Pass-Through Was Crucial for Buescher

Losing a crew member and pit stall selection is never ideal, especially near the end of the regular season as winless drivers battle for the elusive spots in the playoff field. For Chris Buescher, passing inspection was crucial as he continues to pursue his first win since the 2016 season.

With the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang making it through on the third try, Buescher was able to go out and post a qualifying lap during the Group A session. He had the second-fastest time at 53.522 seconds and 168.155 mph. He joined Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., and Ryan Blaney.

The RFK Racing driver is below the playoff cutline with six races remaining in the regular season, but he has put himself near the front of the pack on multiple occasions. This includes five top-10 finishes and a season-best second-place finish at Sonoma Raceway.

Denny Hamlin, the winner of two races in the 2022 season, achieved similar success after taking part in qualifying. He also reached the final round after posting the fastest lap in Group B and joining Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch, and Daniel Suarez in the final round.

Both Buescher and Hamlin showed speed during the final round of qualifying. The No. 17 completed a lap in 53.279 seconds, which was good enough for fifth in the lineup. The No. 11 completed a lap in 52.944 seconds and captured the Busch Light Pole.

Another Driver Made Unapproved Adjustments

There were five entries that failed inspection twice, but they were all able to take part in qualifying. Another driver, however, will drop to the rear of the field after some unexpected repairs.

William Byron, the driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro, spun during practice. He kept the entry out of the wall and avoided major damage. Though Hendrick Motorsports announced that the No. 24 team will have to make repairs to the underside of the stock car. This will count as an unapproved adjustment, which will drop Byron to the rear of the field for the Cup Series race.

The driver of the No. 24 still went out and posted a qualifying lap even with the knowledge that he wouldn’t keep his spot in the lineup. The reason is that he wanted to secure a solid pit stall selection for the race, which could potentially pay off during pit stops.

Similarly, Ross Chastain slid during practice. He posted the fastest time before losing control. He then went out and posted the 11th-fastest time in Group B. This lap time created conversations about the extent of the damage, and Chastain later confirmed to media members that the team would have to make some repairs. This ensured that he would also drop to the rear of the field.

READ NEXT: The Camping World Truck Series Playoff Field is Set