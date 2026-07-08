NASCAR Penalty Decision After Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen Clash Raises Questions

NASCAR has decided not to penalize Austin Hill or Shane van Gisbergen after their on-track clash during the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. The decision followed a detailed review of the Lap 48 incident that ended Hill’s race and renewed the growing rivalry between the two drivers. NASCAR officials examined radio communications, video footage, and every lap the pair completed together before releasing the official penalty report on Tuesday, July 7.

Although both drivers avoided disciplinary action, NASCAR confirmed it will meet with Hill and van Gisbergen before this weekend’s race at EchoPark Speedway. The meeting comes as officials try to prevent the rivalry from escalating during the final stretch of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

NASCAR Confirms No Penalties for Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen

The incident happened during Stage 1 as Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen battled for position in the middle of the field. Van Gisbergen’s No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet bumped the left-rear quarter panel of Hill’s No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet as they approached Turn 3.

Hill spun into the outside wall and suffered heavy rear-end damage. His team retired the car after 47 laps, leaving him with a 37th-place finish.

During the caution period, Hill drove alongside van Gisbergen and made contact before exiting pit road. Van Gisbergen continued in the race and finished 25th, one lap behind the leaders.

NASCAR reviewed the incident before releasing its official penalty report. NASCAR Vice President of Racing Communications Mike Forde said officials did not find enough evidence to issue penalties.

“Nothing in our eyes proved definitively this was 100% intentional and penalty-worthy,” Forde said.

The same review also resulted in no penalties for another Chicagoland incident involving Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar.

Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen Share Different Views on Chicagoland Crash

The Chicagoland incident added to the recent tension between Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen. Two weeks earlier at the Naval Base Coronado street course, Hill was involved in a multi-car crash that also collected van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch.

After Sunday’s race, Hill made it clear he disagreed with how the incident unfolded.

“I’m sure y’all have seen the replay. If I have to explain it, people probably need to get glasses.”

Richard Childress also reacted over team radio, describing the contact as “just payback for California.”

Van Gisbergen explained that the contact was not intentional.

“I was shooting for the bottom, trying to get clean air. I was so tight, and he just chopped my nose and got in the wall. Sorry about that. Sorry to his guys, they’re always nice people, and it happens.”

NASCAR Plans Meeting Before EchoPark Speedway Race

Even though NASCAR issued no penalties, officials will address the situation before the next race weekend.

Forde confirmed NASCAR will meet with Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta.

“to have a discussion and make sure that it doesn’t boil over into a significant problem at Atlanta or beyond.”

The penalty report also included action from Saturday’s NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Cuervo 300. Jeremy Clements Racing crew members Shiloh Windsor and Nicholas Covey received two-race suspensions after a left-rear wheel detached from the No. 51 car on Lap 93.

The NASCAR Cup Series returns on Sunday, July 12, for the Quaker State 400, available at Walmart at EchoPark Speedway. Van Gisbergen remains in playoff contention, while Hill continues to chase momentum in the second half of the season. Their latest incident marks another chapter in a rivalry that has now produced contact in three of the last four races, ensuring NASCAR officials will continue to monitor the situation closely.