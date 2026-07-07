Richard Childress Can’t Believe NASCAR’s Response After Shane van Gisbergen Clash

Richard Childress did not hide his frustration after Austin Hill crashed out of the NASCAR Cup Series eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday. The owner of Richard Childress Racing accused Shane van Gisbergen of intentionally causing the wreck after contact on Lap 47.

Childress believed the move was retaliation for an earlier incident between the two drivers this season. Hill’s race ended after his No. 33 Chevrolet slammed into the outside wall in Turn 4. NASCAR did not issue a penalty during or after the race, leaving the incident without official action.

The latest clash has added more tension to the growing rivalry between Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen as both drivers continue their NASCAR Cup Series campaigns.

Richard Childress Blames Shane van Gisbergen for Austin Hill Crash

The incident occurred while Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen battled for position as they entered Turn 3. Van Gisbergen moved to the inside, and contact with the left-rear corner of Hill’s No. 33 Chevrolet sent Hill spinning into the outside wall, ending his race.

Richard Childress immediately blamed Shane van Gisbergen over the team radio.

“It was just payback for California. Somebody talk to NASCAR about that. That was blatant.”

Childress repeated his belief moments later, saying, “That was on purpose from California.”

After the caution came out, Hill’s damaged car rolled back onto the track and made contact with the driver’s door of van Gisbergen’s car before the No. 33 was taken to the garage.

Hill’s spotter, Derek Kneeland, also reacted over the team radio, referring to the New Zealand driver as “Van-Guggenheimer or however you say his f****** last name.”

Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen Give Different Versions

Austin Hill stopped short of accusing Shane van Gisbergen directly after the race but suggested the replay spoke for itself.

“I’m sure y’all have seen the replay, so if I have to explain it, people probably need to get glasses,” Hill said.

When asked whether he believed the move was payback, Hill answered, “I have no idea.”

He added that any punishment should come from NASCAR.

“If there’s definitive evidence, so I’m gonna leave it in NASCAR’s hands.”

Hill also said he and van Gisbergen have not spoken since an earlier incident this season and admitted they “don’t see eye-to-eye.”

Van Gisbergen rejected the suggestion that the contact was intentional.

“I was shooting for the bottom trying to get clean air, I was so tight, and he just chopped my nose and got in the wall,” van Gisbergen said. “So, sorry about that. Sorry to his guys, they’re always nice people, and it happens.”

When asked directly if it was deliberate, he replied, “No.”

On speaking with Hill, van Gisbergen added, “I’ll talk to him, but he just grunts.”

NASCAR Takes No Action as Rivalry Continues

Richard Childress referred to “California” because of an earlier incident at Naval Base Coronado this season. During a restart, Hill made contact while racing for the lead, causing a multi-car crash that heavily damaged Shane van Gisbergen’s car. Hill accepted some responsibility after that accident, saying his rear brakes locked.

The two drivers also raced aggressively during their full-time Xfinity Series seasons, making Sunday’s crash another chapter in their rivalry.

As of Tuesday morning, NASCAR had not announced any penalties or further review of the Chicagoland incident. In recent years, officials have generally issued discipline for intentional retaliation only when drivers clearly admit their actions over team radio.

With several road courses and short tracks still remaining on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, Austin Hill and Shane van Gisbergen are expected to race each other again before the season ends. Although NASCAR chose not to intervene, the latest incident has kept the rivalry firmly in the spotlight.