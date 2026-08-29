NASCAR Post-Race Inspection at Daytona International Speedway Leaves Two Playoff Drivers With a Costly Problem

NASCAR post-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway confirmed Ryan Sieg as the winner of Friday night’s Winn-Dixie 250 Powered by Coca-Cola. Sieg earned his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series victory in his 424th start after beating Austin Hill by 0.149 seconds in overtime. The NASCAR post-race inspection found no issues with Sieg’s No. 38 RSS Racing Chevrolet, making his Daytona victory official.

However, the NASCAR post-race inspection also found one unsecured lug nut on both the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet of Carson Kvapil and the No. 7 Chevrolet of Justin Allgaier. Neither driver lost his finishing position or place in the Chase. Instead, both will lose pit selection at Darlington Raceway when the 2026 playoffs begin. The finding added an unexpected issue to the end of Daytona’s regular season.

NASCAR Post-Race Inspection Confirms Ryan Sieg’s Daytona Win

The NASCAR post-race inspection confirmed Sieg as the Daytona International Speedway winner. He took the lead during the final two laps of overtime and held off Hill to claim his first series victory.

Speedway Digest posted the inspection update after the race: “NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series post-race inspection is complete at Daytona International Speedway. No issues. All clear. R. Seig is the winner. Loss of Pit Selection @ Darlington: #1 – 1 lug nut not safe & secure. #7 – 1 lug nut not safe & secure.”

NASCAR also confirmed that Sieg’s No. 38 Chevrolet passed inspection, while the Nos. 1 and 7 JR Motorsports cars each had one lug nut that was not safe and secure.

“This is incredible, unbelievable, especially doing it here at Daytona,” Sieg said after the win.

The NASCAR post-race inspection therefore left the race result unchanged. Sieg remained the winner, while Hill finished second and Kvapil finished third.

Two Playoff Drivers Lose Pit Selection at Darlington

The NASCAR post-race inspection affected Kvapil and Allgaier because of the lug-nut findings.

Under the 2026 rules, one unsecured lug nut results in the loss of pit selection at the next race. The penalty does not change a driver’s finishing position or points.

Kvapil and Allgaier will therefore lose pit selection when the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series begins its Chase at Darlington Raceway.

Kvapil led 50 of the 105 laps at Daytona and entered the race seeking a third straight victory. Allgaier finished sixth and ended the regular season as the points leader. Both drivers remain in the 12-driver Chase field.

Daytona Result Stands as the Chase Begins

The NASCAR post-race inspection did not change the Daytona International Speedway results or the Chase field. The inspection only affected pit selection for the two JR Motorsports cars.

The series now moves to Darlington Raceway for the opening race of the nine-event Chase. Allgaier enters the playoffs with a 25-point lead over teammate Kvapil.

Sieg, meanwhile, leaves Daytona with his first NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win after 424 starts. His No. 38 Chevrolet passed the NASCAR post-race inspection with no issues, making the victory official.