NASCAR Post-Race Inspection Raises One Last Question After Homestead Championship Race

NASCAR has completed the preliminary post-race inspection following the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but one final check remains before officials confirm the results.

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass shared the update early Sunday morning, reporting that the technical inspection found no issues. However, NASCAR still plans to conduct an engine teardown later Sunday morning.

Brandon Jones won Saturday night’s 200-lap race, while Justin Allgaier secured his second series championship with a seventh-place finish. Both drivers now await the final technical checks.

The engine teardown will determine whether the winning cars meet every technical requirement before NASCAR makes the results official. The inspection update has cleared the first hurdle, but the championship weekend still has one procedural step left.

NASCAR Post-Race Inspection Finds No Issues

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass provided the latest NASCAR inspection update shortly after 3 a.m. Eastern on Sunday.

“OReilly tech is complete. No issues. … engine teardown will be Sunday morning,” Pockrass reported.

The update confirmed that the preliminary post-race inspection had gone smoothly. NASCAR officials examined the cars for compliance with technical rules, including body measurements, ride heights and weight requirements.

Brandon Jones, who won the race in the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, and Justin Allgaier, who finished seventh in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, still have the engine teardown ahead of them.

NASCAR uses post-race inspection to ensure teams follow its technical regulations. A failure during the process can lead to disqualification or other penalties. No such issues emerged during Saturday night’s preliminary checks.

Brandon Jones Wins NASCAR Championship Race at Homestead

Jones took control of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Championship Race with 14 laps remaining and held off Carson Kvapil to secure a 3.937-second victory.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver secured his second win of the 2026 season and ninth career victory in the series. His result also gave Toyota its 700th NASCAR victory.

Kvapil finished second for JR Motorsports, while Brent Crews secured third in another Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Jesse Love and Parker Retzlaff completed the top five.

Sheldon Creed started from the pole and led a race-high 99 laps. However, a tire problem late in the race affected his chances after his car made contact with the wall. Debris reached the track, but NASCAR officials did not issue a caution.

Jones took the lead for the final time on lap 187 and maintained his advantage until the checkered flag.

Justin Allgaier Secures Second NASCAR Championship

While Jones celebrated the race victory, Allgaier secured the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship with his seventh-place finish.

The JR Motorsports veteran entered the finale needing a solid result to secure the title. He started 11th and worked his way through the field to finish inside the top 10.

Allgaier finished 14 points ahead of Jesse Love to claim his second championship in three years. He also became the first driver in JR Motorsports history to win multiple series titles.

Carson Kvapil finished third in the championship standings, 28 points behind Allgaier. Sheldon Creed placed fourth, 33 points off the lead, while Corey Day’s title hopes ended after contact left him 25 laps down.

The remaining NASCAR engine teardown will provide the final technical check before officials confirm the results. If the cars pass inspection, Jones’ victory and Allgaier’s championship will stand as they finished on Saturday night.