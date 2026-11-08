Justin Allgaier celebrated winning his second NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship on Saturday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway, making the 2026 season complete.

Allgaier finished the Chase with 2,477 points. Despite not winning a race in the Chase, the driver of the No. 7 managed to win the 2026 championship by 14 points over Jesse Love.

Allgaier scored a series-high six victories, a career-high for the 40-year-old, and won the regular season championship by over 200 points. The champion finishes the season with 19 top-5 finishes and 24 top-10 finishes.

Love closed out his final season with Richard Childress Racing second in the standings. The driver of the No. 2 won two races and accumulated 13 top 5s and 19 top 10s. Love is set to move up to the Cup Series in 2027, driving the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing.

Carson Kvapil ended the 2026 season third in the standings. The driver of the No. 1 registered three wins along with 14 top 5s and 21 top 10s. Kvapil will return to JR Motorsports next year.

Sheldon Creed finished the 2026 campaign fourth in the points standings. The driver of the No. 00 won three races this season and notched 14 top 5s and 23 top 10s. Creed is leaving the Haas Factory Team to race for Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 Toyota in 2027.

After a Lap 9 crash that resulted in a 34th-place finish, Corey Day fell from third to fifth in the final points standings. The rookie earned four wins in 2026 along with 12 top 5s and 22 top 10s. Day will return as the driver of the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in 2027.

Sam Mayer finished the season sixth in the standings. The driver of the No. 41 went winless in 2026 but recorded eight top 5s and 17 top 10s. Mayer, too, is leaving Haas Factory Team and making a return to JR Motorsports in 2027.

Final NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase Standings

Here are the final Chase standings for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series:

Justin Allgaier — CHAMPION … 2,477 points Jesse Love — (-14) Carson Kvapil — (-28) Sheldon Creed — (-33) Corey Day — (-61) Sam Mayer — (-90) Sammy Smith — (-125) Brandon Jones — (-163) Taylor Gray — (-177) Austin Hill — (-196) Parker Retzlaff — (-214) Rajah Caruth — (-253)

A Look at 7th-12th in The Final Chase Standings

In his final season with JR Motorsports, Sammy Smith finished seventh in the standings. The driver of the No. 8 won the Chase race at Talladega and earned nine top 5s and 16 top 10s.

Smith will move to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2027 to drive for Tricon Garage full-time.

Brandon Jones, the Homestead winner, finished eighth in the standings. Jones nabbed two wins in 2026 along with eight top 5s and 20 top 10s.

His Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Taylor Gray, finished ninth in the points. The driver of the No. 54 posted one win, five top 5s and 15 top 10s.

Austin Hill wrapped up his RCR O’Reilly Series tenure 10th in the points standings. Hill earned two wins along with eight top 5s and 15 top 10s. Next year, Hill will compete in the Cup Series full-time behind the wheel of the No. 33 RCR Chevrolet.

Parker Retzlaff finished 11th in the standings. The driver of the No. 99 tallied five top 5s and 13 top 10s.

Rounding out the Chase field was Rajah Caruth. The driver of the No. 88 racked up two top 5s and nine top 10s.