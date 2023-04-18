NASCAR Announces Plans for Net Zero Operating Emissions

NASCAR has unveiled big plans to coincide with Earth Day. The company behind the top level of stock car racing has announced its intent to reach net zero operating emissions by 2035.

NASCAR announced the news on April 18 and provided an explanation as to how it plans to reach this goal. The list includes “the pursuit of 100 percent renewable electricity at NASCAR-owned facilities and racetracks” in the short term.

Other priorities over the next five years focus on securing a new sustainable racing fuel, comprehensive recycling across tracks and offices, and EV charging station infrastructure. The press release did not mention anything about electric cars.

Driving positive impact on our communities and the environment. Introducing a new platform built to make a difference: NASCAR IMPACT. 👉: https://t.co/LxpMGf7Xqp pic.twitter.com/EBP7fP3Yj0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 18, 2023

“As a sport, NASCAR has a responsibility to serve and impact the communities where we live and race while contributing to a healthier planet,” said NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “With the support of our industry, NASCAR Impact will drive our strategic sustainability, community, and social initiatives as we continue to make progress across these important areas.”

Achieving net zero by 2035 is a lofty goal, but there will be specific milestones that NASCAR can reach. These will be based on the first comprehensive carbon footprint assessment that the company completed earlier in 2023.

NASCAR Announced Another Program on Earth Day

The plan to reach net zero operating emissions is only one part of the announcement made by NASCAR. The press release also revealed the launch of a new platform.

NASCAR Impact is the “new umbrella platform designed to align and advance the sport’s collective efforts around sustainability, community engagement, and other impact-driven social initiatives.”

NASCAR already has partnerships in place with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and it focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. The sanctioning body also raises money for those in need through its NASCAR Foundation.

The launch of NASCAR Impact adds another level. Volunteerism is now a bigger focus as NASCAR employees will now have paid time off to volunteer and support organizations that are important to them. The week of November 13 will see NASCAR office locations participating in all-day group service projects benefiting local community organizations.

Becoming Carbon Neutral Has Been a Focus for 1 Main NASCAR Team

The launch of NASCAR Impact and the pursuit of net zero operating emissions is a big step for NASCAR. It also follows a similar move made by one of its prominent Cup Series teams.

Back on February 18, 2021, Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing — announced that it had become the first carbon-neutral NASCAR team while working with primary partner Castrol.

Roush Fenway Racing achieved this with Castrol by tracking, quantifying, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The team also “offset the balance with high-quality carbon offsets.”

Excited to have @CastrolUSA back with @Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford Mustang in the now iconic all-white paint scheme, and to be hosting a clean-up with @CityOfOxfordAL for #drivingforchange. You can win BK's race-worn fire suit

👉🏼 https://t.co/5Zf0HWuHGD pic.twitter.com/lQJq6SS6lT — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) April 13, 2022

RFR and Castrol celebrated this accomplishment in both 2021 and 2022. They first swapped out the standard green and red scheme for one featuring a white base with a gray Castrol badge. The associate partners also had muted logos.

Ryan Newman first displayed the scheme at the Daytona Road Course during the 2021 season, and he finished 20th overall. Brad Keselowski then brought up an updated version of the scheme to Talladega Superspeedway in 2022, and he finished 23rd while Ross Chastain celebrated in Victory Lane.