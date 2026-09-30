NASCAR Announces Qualifying Decision For $11.2 Million Race Sunday

Kyle Larson will be the last driver on track Saturday when Cup Series qualifying opens at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, with Denny Hamlin directly ahead of him, according to an announcement Wednesday.

That slot matters, but it is not a starting spot. The order only decides who takes a timed lap first and who takes it last. All 36 entered cars make the field, and their lap times, run one car at a time starting at 5:35 p.m. ET Saturday on truTV, set the grid for Sunday’s South Point 400.

NASCAR builds the order from a formula tied to the car, not the driver: 70 percent of it is the car’s finish in the last race, 30 percent its rank in owner points. Lower scores go out last, according to Beyond the Flag‘s Asher Fair. Drivers near the end of the line typically get better track conditions, Fair wrote.

NASCAR CUP SERIES — SOUTH POINT 400 QUALIFYING ORDER Las Vegas Motor Speedway • September 30, 2026 Pos Car # Driver Metric Score 1 51 Cody Ware 34.900 2 4 Noah Gragson 34.800 3 21 Josh Berry 32.300 4 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 31.100 5 41 Cole Custer 30.900 6 88 Connor Zilisch # 30.800 7 38 Zane Smith 30.100 8 10 Ty Dillon 29.800 9 33 Austin Hill (i) (133) 27.500 10 35 Riley Herbst 26.500 11 71 Michael McDowell 24.900 12 16 A.J. Allmendinger 22.300 13 3 Austin Dillon 22.200 14 97 Shane van Gisbergen 21.900 15 34 Todd Gilliland 19.900 16 48 Alex Bowman 19.800 17 43 Erik Jones 17.500 18 42 John Hunter Nemechek 17.200 19 1 Ross Chastain 16.200 20 6 Brad Keselowski 13.800 21 77 Carson Hocevar (C) 26.400 22 17 Chris Buescher (C) 20.600 23 22 Joey Logano (C) 15.200 24 7 Daniel Suárez (C) 14.600 25 54 Ty Gibbs (C) 13.700 26 60 Ryan Preece (C) 11.200 27 45 Tyler Reddick (C) 9.800 28 9 Chase Elliott (C) 9.500 29 23 Bubba Wallace (C) 9.000 30 24 William Byron (C) 8.500 31 19 Chase Briscoe (C) 5.200 32 20 Christopher Bell (C) 5.100 33 12 Ryan Blaney (C) 5.000 34 2 Austin Cindric (C) 4.400 35 11 Denny Hamlin (C) 2.700 36 5 Kyle Larson (C) 1.000 (C) = Chase Driver. Data provided by NASCAR Statistics, 9/30/2026.

Larson, Hamlin Draw Late Las Vegas Qualifying Spots

The Chase adds a twist. Non-playoff cars are slotted first, so all 16 Chase drivers run last, Fair wrote in a Sept. 19 Beyond the Flag report. That’s why Carson Hocevar’s 26.400 score, worse than several non-Chase cars, still puts him 21st. A washout would erase the order entirely. NASCAR has canceled eight Cup qualifying sessions on oval tracks this year, and the same formula then sets the grid.

But rain appears highly unlikely to play any part in the Las Vegas qualifying session Saturday or the race itself the following day.

Larson, who won at Kansas Speedway last Sunday, carries a 1.000 score. Hamlin (2.700), Austin Cindric (4.400), Ryan Blaney (5.000), Christopher Bell (5.100) and Chase Briscoe (5.200) round out the final six. Larson leads Hamlin by 26 points in the Chase standings, according to a Speedway Media report.

Cody Ware (34.900) goes first, then Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Cole Custer. Gragson and Berry finished 36th and 35th at Kansas.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway and South Point 400 Purse

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a 1.5-mile asphalt D-shaped oval in Clark County, Nevada, banked 20 degrees in the turns and 9 degrees on the straights. The race runs 267 laps (400.5 miles) Sunday with green flag set for 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with stages ending at laps 80 and 165, according to Speedway Media.

Older pavement makes it rough. Washboard bumps sit on corner entry, tires wear fast, and the racing groove climbs toward the wall by mid-race, according to The Autopian‘s Aedan McHugh, who has worked as an Xfinity Series engineer. Joey Logano has four wins here, while Hamlin, Larson and Brad Keselowski have three apiece.

The Cup weekend purse totals $11,233,037, according to veteran NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass. That figure bundles race payouts, charter money, contingency awards and a contribution to the year-end points fund, Pockrass reported.

NASCAR stopped publishing driver earnings in 2016. Applying court-filed payout figures to this purse puts the winning team near $579,000, with a driver’s typical 40 percent cut around $232,000 for a win and $150,000 for 10th. Team Penske collected about $640,000 of a $12.4 million purse at 2025 Phoenix, according to Forbes writer Greg Engle.

The 40 percent is an estimate.

“Every deal is different,” former Cup driver Landon Cassill said in 2014, as quoted by The Gazette. Shares range from 5 percent to 50 percent, he said. The charter base of roughly $141,000 stays with the team.