NASCAR Race Today at Phoenix Raceway: Start Time, TV Channel, and How to Watch

Phoenix Raceway welcomes NASCAR back on Saturday, October 17, 2026, for a packed schedule featuring the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series under the lights.

The Timberland PRO 200 is the main event, with the green flag set to wave at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW.

Fans can also watch it on the CW App and ESPN Unlimited. The championship battle adds extra pressure, with Sheldon Creed leading the standings on 2,294 points.

Defending champion Jesse Love is just two points behind him, with Corey Day seven points back and Justin Allgaier 15 points off the lead.

Four races remain in the season, leaving little room for mistakes.

Cup Series teams will also prepare for Sunday’s race through Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions, while the Truck Series has already completed its Phoenix event.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: TV Channel and Start Time

Saturday’s NASCAR schedule at Phoenix Raceway is headlined by the Timberland PRO 200, a 200-mile race set to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Viewers in the United States can watch the action on The CW.

Online viewers can stream via the CW App and ESPN Unlimited. Radio coverage will be provided by Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Track activity starts earlier in the afternoon. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice begins at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET. Both sessions are available on the CW App and ESPN Unlimited. The CW’s pre-race coverage is expected to begin at approximately 7:00 p.m. ET.

Drivers will complete 200 laps around Phoenix Raceway’s one-mile oval. Stage endings are scheduled for laps 45 and 90, with the finish coming at lap 200. The entry list includes 38 cars, so every entered driver is guaranteed a starting position.

Creed arrives in Arizona after recording a third-place finish at Charlotte. The Haas Factory Team driver holds a narrow advantage over Love, while Day and Allgaier remain close enough to challenge for the lead.

With only four events left, the Timberland PRO 200 offers championship contenders a valuable chance to collect points and improve their positions.

NASCAR Cup Series: Phoenix Raceway TV Schedule

Although the NASCAR Cup Series has no race on Saturday, teams will use the day to prepare for Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500.

Cup Series practice is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with single-car qualifying to follow at 5:35 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV and stream on HBO Max, with coverage also available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Freeway Insurance 500 takes place on Sunday, October 18, with a scheduled start time of 3:00 p.m. ET on USA Network. The event spans 312 laps at Phoenix Raceway and is another round in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase.

Kyle Larson heads into the weekend 49 points ahead of Denny Hamlin in the Chase standings. Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are also among those aiming to close the gap. Ryan Blaney, who won the previous Cup Series race at Phoenix, will aim to repeat that success on Sunday.

NASCAR Truck Series Results and ARCA West Race Today

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series has finished its Phoenix Raceway program for the weekend, leaving Saturday free of Truck Series competition.

Kaden Honeycutt won Friday night’s Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Powered by POET. He finished 1.556 seconds ahead of Christian Eckes. Layne Riggs claimed third, while Ty Majeski finished fourth after winning the first two stages.

Honeycutt drove the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota to his fourth 2026 win and his first at Phoenix. He led 53 laps and increased his championship advantage over Riggs to 39 points, with three races remaining. Eckes climbed to third in the standings but remains more than 100 points behind the leader.

The ARCA Menards Series West will cap Saturday’s Phoenix schedule. The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 is scheduled for 11:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage on FloRacing. Teams completed practice and qualifying Friday.

For NASCAR fans at Phoenix Raceway today, the main event is the Timberland PRO 200 on The CW. Cup Series practice and qualifying will also preview Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500, while the ARCA West race closes out the night’s action.