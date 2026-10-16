How to Watch NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway from October 16 to 18 for a crucial weekend in the 2026 Chase, with the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series all set to compete.

Action begins Friday night with the Truck Series, followed by the O’Reilly Series on Saturday. The Cup Series closes the weekend with Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500.

Fans looking for NASCAR TV coverage and streaming details will find the races on FS2, The CW, and USA Network, with additional streaming options for select events.

The three races carry championship points, while the one-mile Arizona oval offers another test for drivers with four races left in the season.

NASCAR Cup Series: Freeway Insurance 500 TV Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series headlines Sunday’s schedule with the Freeway Insurance 500 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Fans can also stream it on HBO Max, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide radio coverage. Saturday’s practice begins at 4:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying set for 5:35 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on truTV.

Kyle Larson enters the weekend with a 49-point lead over Denny Hamlin after six Chase races. Christopher Bell sits 51 points behind Larson, while Chase Briscoe trails by 65 points following victories at Las Vegas and Charlotte. Ryan Blaney is 85 points off the lead and enters the race after winning the last two Cup Series races at Phoenix, including the spring event.

Thirty-seven cars are entered for the Freeway Insurance 500, with no entries left out. The race covers 312 miles over 312 laps, with stage breaks scheduled at laps 60 and 185. The NASCAR Cup Series race gives Larson another chance to protect his lead as rivals try to close the gap before the season ends.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Timberland PRO 200 Coverage

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage Saturday with the Timberland PRO 200, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Fans can also stream it on ESPN Unlimited, while MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio provide radio coverage. Practice is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m. ET.

Sheldon Creed leads the championship standings with 2,294 points, but his advantage remains small. Jesse Love sits just two points behind, while Corey Day trails by seven points after winning the last two races at Las Vegas and Charlotte. Justin Allgaier trails Creed by 15 points, while Carson Kvapil sits 40 points off the lead.

The Timberland PRO 200 covers 200 laps and 200 miles at Phoenix Raceway. Stage breaks are scheduled for laps 45 and 90, giving drivers chances to earn more points.

With Creed, Love and Day separated by only a few points, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship battle remains tight heading into the weekend. A strong finish at Phoenix could change the order before the season’s remaining races.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 TV Schedule

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opens the Phoenix Raceway weekend on Friday, October 16, with the Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Powered by POET. The race begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS2, and you can stream it on FOX One. The event is also broadcast on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Practice begins at 3:30 p.m. ET, with qualifying to follow at 4:35 p.m. ET. Both sessions will air on FS2.

Kaden Honeycutt leads the Truck Series championship standings, 17 points ahead of Layne Riggs. Riggs narrowed the gap with his Charlotte victory, making the Phoenix race another key chance to challenge for the lead. Chandler Smith sits 77 points behind Honeycutt, while Christian Eckes and Daniel Hemric remain among the other drivers competing in the Chase.

The Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 covers 150 laps and 150 miles. Stage breaks are scheduled at laps 45 and 90, giving drivers two chances to earn stage points before the finish.

Thirty-six trucks are entered for 36 available starting positions, meaning every entry has a place in the field. The Friday night race kicks off a weekend of championship competition across NASCAR’s three national series, with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on Saturday and the Cup Series closing out the action on Sunday.

Phoenix Raceway is the second stop in a run of five consecutive tripleheader weekends to close the 2026 season. With four races remaining in the championship campaigns, Arizona results will help determine which drivers carry the strongest positions into the final stretch.