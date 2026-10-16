How to Watch NASCAR Race Today at Phoenix Raceway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR returns to Phoenix Raceway on Sunday for the Freeway Insurance 500, with the Cup Series taking center stage in Avondale, Arizona, during a busy weekend.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will air live on USA Network, with streaming available on HBO Max.

Fans can also follow the action on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

USA Network’s pre-race coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the 312-lap, 312-mile contest on the one-mile oval.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series West have completed their Phoenix races, making Sunday’s Cup Series event the main attraction.

NASCAR Cup Series TV Schedule

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET, giving fans time to follow the latest updates before the green flag.

Fans looking for NASCAR live streaming will have several options. HBO Max will carry the Freeway Insurance 500, including in-car camera views for many drivers. Viewers with eligible television packages can also access USA Network through their providers.

Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV Stream offer USA Network through participating plans, though channel access depends on the subscription package and location.

MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage for fans who prefer to follow the race through audio.

The Freeway Insurance 500 will cover 312 laps and 312 miles. Stage breaks are expected around Lap 60 and Lap 185.

Kyle Larson enters the race weekend as the points leader, with Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney among the drivers fighting for position in the Chase. Blaney won the fall race at Phoenix in 2025 and also claimed victory at the track in the spring of 2026.

The 2026 season will reach its 33rd points-paying race on Sunday, with drivers entering the seventh round of the 10-race Chase. Homestead-Miami Speedway will host the championship finale later this fall.

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will not race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. The series will hold its Phoenix event, the Timberland PRO 200, on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The 200-lap race will air on The CW Network and stream on ESPN Unlimited. Practice and qualifying took place on Saturday afternoon, with coverage available through ESPN platforms.

Fans who missed the race can check The CW and ESPN platforms for replays or on-demand options. However, no additional O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race is scheduled at Phoenix for Sunday.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Phoenix race will be on Friday night. The Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 Powered by POET starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and airs on FS2, with streaming available through FOX One. Practice and qualifying also aired on FS2 earlier on Friday.

Fans who missed the live broadcast can watch the Truck Series race again on FS2 via a scheduled replay early Sunday morning. The series will not hold another race at Phoenix on Sunday.

With the supporting series wrapping up their weekend programs, the NASCAR Cup Series will close out Phoenix with the Freeway Insurance 500. Fans can watch live on USA Network at 3 p.m. ET, stream the race on HBO Max, or follow the action on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.