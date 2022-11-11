NASCAR Kicks Off 2023 By Joining Special Event

NASCAR is kicking off 2023 by participating in a special Los Angeles event. There will be a Cup Series-themed float entered in the 2023 Rose Parade presented by Honda.

NASCAR announced the news on November 10 and showed off a render of the 25-foot float. There will be the entrance of the LA Memorial Coliseum, which hosted the 2022 Busch Light Clash. There will also be stock cars honoring Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, and Jeff Gordon.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be participating in such an incredible spectacle as the Rose Parade,” said NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers. “There’s truly no better way to enter NASCAR’s 75th year than by celebrating at an event that brings people together through immense creativity and color. With a theme that so closely resembles the growth of our sport and organization, I can’t wait to see our float come to life in the new year.”

The Rose Parade, which takes place on January 2, is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. This also serves as the precursor for the Rose Bowl Game, “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

The Float Will Feature Unique Elements

In order to take part in the time-honored tradition, NASCAR had to follow some important rules. Chief among them was using an approved list of construction materials.

Every float in the Rose Parade must be decorated with “natural elements.” Examples include “florals, seeds, fresh leaves, nuts, spices, and other herbage.” NASCAR will follow these rules with its base of multicolored roses and a variety of other elements making up the float.

As the press release explained, the Coliseum facade will feature light and dark sesame seeds while the caldron will be covered by Green Tea leaf. Carnation petals will serve as the flames that top the float.

The racing elements of the float will feature red cranberry seed, black seaweed, rice, orange lentils, poppy seeds, blue statice, and ground green split pea. Finally, the 75th Anniversary diamond logo will include a variety of seeds along with yellow strawflower, red carnation, and blue statice.

NASCAR Will Return to California 1 Month Later

The Rose Parade presented by Honda will kick off the year 2023. It will also set up NASCAR’s return to the area for another important event, one that sets the stage for another season of racing.

One month after taking part in the annual parade, NASCAR will head to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Cup Series will once again put the Busch Light Clash exhibition race on display for the residents of Southern California after a successful debut that featured Joey Logano holding off Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon.

The Busch Light Clash will occur on Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on FOX to kick off the first portion of the NASCAR TV schedule. The race will be the first of 10 events in 2023 that air in primetime as NASCAR’s partners take a slightly different approach for the second season of the Next Gen era.