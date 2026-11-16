NASCAR: Ross Chastain Finally Addresses the Rick Hendrick Call That Sparked Years of Speculation

Ross Chastain has challenged the long-standing story about his 2023 phone call with Rick Hendrick following a controversial incident involving Kyle Larson at Darlington Raceway. Many NASCAR fans believed Hendrick confronted the Trackhouse Racing driver over his aggressive driving style and warned him to change his approach.

The conversation also became linked to Chastain’s quieter results in the following seasons. However, Chastain has now offered a different account. He said the call was not a warning or a reprimand.

Instead, Hendrick encouraged him to keep racing hard. Chastain also explained why his performance has declined, pointing to a loss of speed at Trackhouse rather than a change in his driving style. His comments challenge a narrative that has followed him for several seasons.

Ross Chastain Explains Rick Hendrick Phone Call After Darlington Incident

Chastain said only two people knew what happened during the private conversation with Hendrick. He also laughed at how fans had interpreted the call over the years.

“You know, there’s a lot that’s been made about Hendrick, like Rick Hendrick and the phone call we had,” Chastain said. “And you know, I laughed because there are only two people on that phone call.”

The Trackhouse Racing driver described the conversation as motivating. According to Chastain, Hendrick could have taken a different approach, but instead encouraged him to continue racing.

“The way it went was, it was so inspiring to me because he could have said anything. But the fact that he encouraged me to race and we had a meaningful conversation,” Chastain explained.

He recalled walking outside that morning feeling ready to return to the track.

“That honestly, it was in the morning and I remember walking outside, and it was right after Darlington and I was like, ‘Wow, I can run through a brick wall right now. Rick Hendrick just gave me that kind of a motivating talk to go drive and go race.’”

Hendrick had previously spoken critically about incidents involving his drivers, including the Darlington clash with Larson. Those comments helped fuel the belief that the phone call was a serious warning to Chastain.

Ross Chastain Blames Trackhouse Racing Speed Loss for Results

Chastain also addressed the belief that he became more cautious after the 2023 Rick Hendrick phone call. He pointed to Trackhouse Racing’s declining performance as the main reason for the change in his results.

The driver said the team had enjoyed stronger speed during the early years of the Next Gen car. He also mentioned that Daniel Suarez and other teammates had experienced similar struggles.

“And so it’s unfortunate that we slowed down. I mean, I cannot drive a slow car fast. There’s no way else around it,” Chastain said.

He added: “All of my teammates, we’ve slowed down. Back then, Daniel and I were so fast almost every week, and that was early on in Gen-7.”

Chastain said fans still approach him with the belief that he deliberately changed his driving style. He rejected that suggestion and insisted he continues to push his car to its limit.

“I have people come up to me all the time and believe that I purposely am driving in a way to drive slower and to drive cautiously,” he said.

“And I’m like, ‘I don’t know how you think that’s possible in the Cup Series. I mean, I am driving into the corner, through the center of the corner, and off the corner as fast as I can.’”

Ross Chastain Targets Trackhouse Racing Comeback

Chastain acknowledged that he still has work to do to compete with some of NASCAR’s strongest drivers. He specifically mentioned Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson when discussing their talent and preparation.

“I’m not the best driver out here. I have to put in more work. It’s not fair how good Carson (Hocevar) is, how good (Kyle) Larson is,” Chastain said.

He also admitted that watching other drivers prepare physically and mentally makes him want to improve.

Despite his challenges, Chastain remains determined to help Trackhouse Racing return to its previous level. He made it clear that he is unhappy with his position in the standings and expects better results.

“I’m not okay with 18th in the points,” he said.

Chastain believes the team can regain its speed and return to more competitive races. He also expects his familiar aggressive style to produce more on-track incidents once Trackhouse improves.

“When the cars—when we get them where we want to be and back to where we have been, where you’ve seen Trackhouse be, it will be fun times again,” he added.

He finished by making his intentions clear: “And as I said, I’m not okay with 18th in the points. So yeah, It’ll come back around, I believe.”

Chastain’s comments make his position clear. He does not believe the Rick Hendrick phone call changed his approach to racing. Instead, he wants Trackhouse Racing to find the speed needed to compete at the front again.