NASCAR’s Jam-Packed Schedule Features Cross-Country Action

All three national NASCAR series are in action June 4-5, albeit in very different locations. Here is the full schedule for a race weekend featuring action in Oregon and Illinois.

The weekend will kick off on Friday, June 3. The Xfinity Series drivers will take to Portland International Raceway for practice at 1:05 p.m. (no TV), but they will not qualify until 8:05 p.m. ET (FS1). The Cup Series drivers will practice at World Wide Technology Raceway at 5:05 p.m. ET (FS1). The Camping World Truck Series drivers will follow with WWTR practice at 6:05 p.m. ET (FS1) and qualifying at 6:35 p.m. ET (FS1).

Two of the three series will compete on Saturday, June 4. The Truck Series drivers will face off first with a race at WWTR at 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1). The Xfinity Series drivers will then take on Portland International Raceway at 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1). The ARCA Menards Series West will round out the day’s schedule at 7:30 p.m. ET (FloRacing).

The Cup Series will cap off the packed weekend of cross-country action. The drivers will put the Next Gen cars on display at a new track on Sunday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. FS1 will provide coverage as Michael Waltrip joins Clint Bowyer and Mike Joy in the booth.

The Cup Series Drivers Will Qualify at a New Track

The Cup Series drivers will kick off the June 4 schedule with a qualifying session. They will head to WWTR at 11 a.m. ET and try to post the fastest lap around a track that has hosted numerous series and some of the best drivers.

The race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway will be a first for the top drivers in NASCAR. They have never taken on the 1.25-mile oval in Cup Series stock cars. Though several have previous experience in two different series.

Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Brad Keselowski have all reached Victory Lane at WWTR in the Xfinity Series. Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Cole Custer, Justin Haley, and Ross Chastain have all won Camping World Truck Series races at the track. There are also several others that have competed in recent years.

The Initial Odds Highlight 1 Driver

There are several top drivers and past champions that have reached Victory Lane at WWTR. However, the one that has no previous experience at the track tops the initial odds to win.

According to OddsChecker, defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson enters the race weekend with the best odds to win at +800, giving him an implied chance of 11.1%. He is just ahead of Kyle Busch (+850), Denny Hamlin (+900), Chase Elliott (+1,000), Truex (+1,000), and Chastain (+1,000).

Hamlin is fresh off a big win. He captured the Coca-Cola 600 on May 29 after holding off Busch on the final restart. He added another Crown Jewel to his collection and joined Kevin Harvick on the list of active drivers who have all won the current Crown Jewel races.

Larson was actually the race leader at the end of the scheduled laps, but the situation changed after Chase Briscoe spun while trying to take the lead. The field bunched back up, and a wreck on the first attempt at overtime sent Larson sliding through the infield. Though he recovered and finished ninth overall.

