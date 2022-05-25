DGM Racing Joins Forces With New Driver for Portland Race

The No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro will have a new driver for the trip to the Pacific Northwest. DGM Racing has brought on Mason Filippi for the Pacific Office Automation 147 Xfinity Series race at Portland International Raceway.

DGM Racing issued a press release on May 25 and announced the news. The team confirmed that Filippi will make his Xfinity Series debut while taking over the No. 91 in place of Mason Massey. He will have OpenFender as his primary partner while driving the black entry at a track where he has previous experience.

“I had a great time meeting Mason and learning more about his racing career at the shop this week,” said Mario Gosselin, DGM Racing owner, in a press release. “Mason brings diverse experience and road course racing knowledge that will serve him well in the Xfinity series. I admire his approach and his attitude toward the upcoming race in Portland, and I believe it will lead to a successful weekend. We’re excited to have him behind the wheel of the No. 91.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Filippi Has Achieved Success at Portland International Raceway

The 24-year-old Filippi has not competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he has extensive experience in the motorsports world. This includes starts in SRO and IMSA. Filippi also competed in the TCR class of the Michelin Pilot Challenge while driving the Hyundai Elantra N for Bryan Herta Autosport.

The cars will change, but Filippi will have the opportunity to recreate some past success at the 1.964-mile road course. He has a previous win in 2019, as well as another podium finish, while driving the Hyundai. Now he will pursue another strong outing while adjusting to the Chevrolet Camaro.

Filippi will have to gain as much experience as possible during limited opportunities to gain experience in the stock car. He will have a 20-minute practice session at the road course before qualifying begins. Filippi and the other drivers will then split into two groups for 15-minute qualifying sessions with the five fastest from each group moving onto the final, 10-minute session.

Filippi Created His Primary Partner To Aid Drivers

Did you know? 🤓 💥 @OpenFender is an online sponsorship platform that @MasonFilippi launched to help racers connect with fans and partners who are interested in funding drivers. #Dedicated #PartnersWanted https://t.co/4E0R4SWZTQ pic.twitter.com/JhB81Iye2m — DGM Racing (@dgm_racing_) May 25, 2022

The race at Portland International Raceway will provide Filippi to put a company important to him on full display. OpenFender is his creation, and he has used it to connect drivers with sponsors that can help them compete.

Sponsorship is a hot topic of conversation in motorsports. Bringing funding to the table is a requirement for drivers across multiple series, and there are several that have not landed any opportunities to compete because they just didn’t have enough funding.

OpenFender is a marketplace created by Filippi that connects businesses with drivers. They can log in and find the best driver to advertise their products. The companies then select where they want to put their logos on the cars, bikes, and other vehicles.

“There is nothing I love more than racing, and I’m excited to bring my sponsorship platform, OpenFender, to a larger audience at my first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” Filippi said in the press release. “I’m thrilled to get behind the wheel of an Xfinity car and see what I can do on the track with DGM Racing. I’ve raced in Portland before and can’t wait to go back with a new challenge.”

READ NEXT: Denny Hamlin Reveals Ideal Future Setup for 23XI Racing