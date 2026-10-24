NASCAR Seeks Major Change Near Daytona Speedway That Could Raise Parking Concerns

NASCAR is seeking a zoning change that could turn a longtime overflow parking lot near Daytona International Speedway into a major housing or commercial development. Two companies managed by NASCAR have filed a request covering 191.41 acres in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The land, known as NASCAR Lot 7, sits between Clyde Morris Boulevard and Jimmy Ann Drive and has served as event parking for decades. The proposed zoning change would allow apartments, townhomes, single-family homes, and large commercial projects.

Any residential development would be limited to 2,500 homes. The request remains in the early stages, and no developer has been named. The Daytona Beach planning board was scheduled to review the proposal on October 22, 2026, before the city commission could make a decision.

NASCAR Seeks Zoning Change for Daytona Speedway Parking Lot

Daytona Beach News-Journal reporter Kairi Lowery reports that NASCAR-managed companies Event Equipment Leasing and Southeastern Hay & Nursery own the land near Daytona International Speedway.

The current zoning mainly allows commercial and industrial uses. The proposed change would create a Planned District, giving developers more options for the 191.41-acre site.

Those options include apartments, townhomes, single-family homes, shopping centers, and mixed-use projects. The proposal would cap residential construction at 2,500 units.

The filing points to the growing LPGA corridor as a reason to update the property’s zoning. Its current land-use designation does not support single-family homes or other residential development.

Jessica Gow, a representative of the Cobb Cole law firm handling the request, said the change would give future developers more flexibility.

“It could be a shopping center kind of like what you see at One Daytona,” Gow told the News-Journal.

However, Gow said no developers had expressed interest because the city had not approved the zoning change. “It’s wide open at this point.”

NASCAR Lot 7 Could Follow One Daytona Development

One Daytona shows how land near the speedway could support housing and commercial activity year-round.

The mixed-use complex sits across from Daytona International Speedway. An 181-acre property once largely undeveloped is now home to hotels, apartments, restaurants, a movie theater and Bass Pro Shops, creating a major destination near Daytona International Speedway.

One Daytona opened in 2017 after delays, including those linked to Hurricane Irma.

The proposed NASCAR Lot 7 development could follow a similar path, but officials have not released a specific building plan. No construction timeline or development partners have been announced.

The zoning request would allow different types of projects, leaving the final choice to future developers if the city approves the change.

Until then, the property is expected to remain an overflow parking lot for NASCAR events at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR Daytona Development Faces Traffic Review

Traffic remains a key issue because the LPGA corridor already experiences congestion. The rezoning proposal would cap traffic generated by future development at 4,861 vehicle trips during peak hours.

Peak-hour trips measure the number of vehicles entering or leaving a development during the busiest times of the day. According to Lowery’s report, residential projects generally generate fewer peak-hour trips than commercial developments. For example, a single-family home typically accounts for about one peak-hour trip.

The filing states that Clyde Morris Boulevard and LPGA Boulevard could support a large commercial project similar in scale to One Daytona if developers choose that option.

The rezoning request was scheduled to go before the Daytona Beach planning board on October 22, 2026. Should the board endorse the request, the proposal would then go before the city commission for two public hearings.

Gow indicated that final approval would likely not come until February 2027.

The zoning change would not mean construction would begin immediately. It would expand the permitted uses for NASCAR Lot 7 and set limits on residential development. The property’s future would depend on the city’s decision, developer interest and the plans eventually submitted for review.