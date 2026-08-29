How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona International Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season ends Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway with the Coke Zero Sugar 400. NBC begins coverage at 7 p.m. ET, while the race is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The green flag is expected around 7:47 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the NBC broadcast on Peacock and the NBC Sports app, while Max offers in-car cameras. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage.

The 160-lap, 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series race will decide the 16-driver Chase field. Ross Chastain starts on the pole after posting a 184.396 mph qualifying lap, with Chris Buescher alongside him on the front row. There was no practice before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series Daytona race airs live on NBC, with pre-race coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Marty Snider hosts the coverage with Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte. Leigh Diffey calls the race, while Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns and Trevor Bayne report from pit road.

Fans without cable can stream NASCAR Cup Series coverage through Peacock, the NBC Sports app, Fubo, DirecTV Stream or another live-TV service that carries a local NBC station. An antenna can also provide NBC coverage in many markets. Viewers using Peacock should make sure their plan includes live sports. Max provides a second-screen option with onboard cameras.

NASCAR Cup Series Chase Field at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series race will set the 16-driver Chase field. The 16-driver Chase field already has 13 spots locked in. Bubba Wallace holds the final spot at 75 points above the cut line, followed by Austin Cindric at 44 points and Shane van Gisbergen at 31 points.

Ryan Preece sits 31 points below the cut line, while Brad Keselowski is 66 points behind. The stages end on Laps 35 and 95. Stage points, a win or incidents involving drivers ahead of the cut line could change the Chase field before the playoffs begin at Darlington next week.

NASCAR Cup Series Is the Only Race Saturday

The NASCAR Cup Series is the only national series racing Saturday at Daytona. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series held its regular-season finale Friday in the Winn-Dixie 250. Ryan Sieg won in overtime, beating Austin Hill by 0.149 seconds. Carson Kvapil finished third after leading 50 laps, while the 12-driver O’Reilly Chase field was also set.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is off this weekend. Its playoffs begin Sept. 17 at Bristol. For Saturday, NASCAR Cup Series coverage on NBC is the main event, with Max’s onboard cameras giving fans another way to follow the Daytona drafting action.