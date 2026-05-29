NASCAR Suspension Raises Serious Questions as 23XI Racing Employee Faces Felony Charge

A NASCAR suspension involving a 23XI Racing employee has drawn attention across the racing world after an alleged incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Coca-Cola 600 weekend. NASCAR announced that Evanna Howell, a senior account manager at 23XI Racing, has been suspended indefinitely following her arrest on felony assault charges.

Authorities allege that Howell intentionally struck a 77-year-old man with a golf cart on May 23 at the speedway in Concord, North Carolina. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. before one of NASCAR’s biggest race weekends.

NASCAR included the penalty in its weekly report and cited behavioral reasons for the action. The legal case remains active, and officials have released only limited details about what led to the incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Suspension Announced After Charlotte Motor Speedway Incident

The NASCAR suspension was announced in the sport’s weekly penalty report released on Wednesday. “Reports revealed that NASCAR announced that Howell was suspended indefinitely from the sport for behavioral reasons in its Wednesday penalty report.”

The suspension falls under Section 4.4.A of the NASCAR rule book, which covers behavioral conduct.

Police reports state that the incident took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 23. “According to multiple reports, Howell intentionally hit a 77-year-old man with a golf cart at the race track.”

Howell, 35, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. The alleged victim has been identified in some records as Dennis Manchester, who is 77 years old.

The case attracted attention because it happened during the buildup to the Coca-Cola 600, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races.

23XI Racing Remains Silent Following NASCAR Suspension

23XI Racing has not publicly commented on the arrest or the NASCAR suspension. “According to reports, the team has not commented on Howell’s arrest or suspension.”

Howell has worked as a senior account manager at 23XI Racing since November 2021. The organization is one of NASCAR’s most recognizable teams and is co-owned by Michael Jordan and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

“USA Today reported on the case, stating, a woman who works for the NASCAR team co-owned by Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has been indefinitely suspended for behavioral reasons, NASCAR announced.”

The report also restated police claims that, “on May 23 at about 1:45 p.m., Howell intentionally hit a 77-year-old man with a golf cart at the race track.”

The NASCAR suspension prevents Howell from participating in NASCAR-related activities while the case remains unresolved.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Case Moves Toward Court Appearance

Court records show Howell was booked into the Cabarrus County jail and later released after posting a $125,000 bond. Howell is expected to appear in court on June 16.

Authorities have not released additional details explaining what led to the alleged incident at Charlotte Motor Speedway. No public statements have been issued by the alleged victim, and law enforcement has not provided further information about the circumstances surrounding the case.

NASCAR has not released any statement beyond the official penalty report. Likewise, 23XI Racing has remained silent since news of the arrest became public.

The NASCAR suspension remains in effect as legal proceedings continue. The case has drawn widespread attention because it involves a member of a high-profile NASCAR team and an alleged incident involving a golf cart at Charlotte Motor Speedway during one of the sport’s biggest race weekends. More information could emerge after Howell’s scheduled court appearance on June 16.