NASCAR Nightmare Puts Denny Hamlin’s Championship Run in Danger

Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series championship cushion took a major hit Sunday night after contact with Michael McDowell sent him into the wall during the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Hamlin entered the 10-race NASCAR playoffs as the regular-season champion with a 25-point advantage over Ryan Blaney. After finishing 18th at Darlington, that lead fell to 12 points over Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell, who won the playoff opener.

The No. 11 Toyota showed strong pace early, and Hamlin scored points in both stages. But a slow pit stop after Stage 2 dropped him into traffic. Bell took advantage of the race’s late chaos, earning his first win of the season and moving from sixth to second in the NASCAR standings.

NASCAR Playoffs Take Major Turn After Hamlin Crash

Hamlin’s NASCAR playoff hopes took a hit shortly after a restart. He got loose exiting Turn 4, and McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet made contact with the rear of Hamlin’s Toyota.

The impact sent Hamlin into the outside wall and damaged the right side of his car. He managed to continue and eventually finished 18th.

Kevin Harvick said the incident showed how quickly a NASCAR playoff race can change.

“You know, you go back and look at that wreck with Michael McDowell. He kind of slides up the racetrack in front of him and then has to check up off the corner. Ultimately, the 71 car gets into the back of him and stuffs him in the fence, and you’re looking at damaged right side,” Harvick said.

Hamlin’s 16 stage points helped limit the damage. He scored 35 points at Darlington despite the late problems.

Denny Hamlin Loses NASCAR Playoff Cushion

Harvick also highlighted the pit stop that placed Hamlin in a difficult position during the NASCAR playoffs.

“It really shows you just how much one bad pit stop can put you in the hornet’s nest,” he said. “Next thing you know, not doing a lot wrong, if anything wrong, and you’re in the fence looking for a way out to minimize the damage.”

Hamlin had entered the NASCAR playoffs with extra protection after winning the regular season. That advantage gave him room for a poor result, but the Darlington crash used much of that cushion.

“So, you know, if you have two or three of these bad days, he had a mulligan because he won the regular season,” Harvick said. “Didn’t get a trophy, but he won the regular season. To be able to have that cushion, but that cushion’s gone.”

Hamlin still leads the NASCAR standings, but his advantage is now much smaller.

Christopher Bell Closes Gap in NASCAR Standings

Bell’s victory made the NASCAR standings even tighter. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver moved from sixth to second after winning at Darlington.

Bell now trails Hamlin by only 12 points with nine races remaining in the NASCAR playoffs. The result also gave Bell his first win of the season.

Hamlin remains the championship leader, but his regular-season advantage is no longer a comfortable buffer. The Darlington result leaves the No. 11 team needing to recover quickly as the NASCAR playoffs continue.