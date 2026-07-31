NASCAR Team Penalized as Technical Mistake Triggers Rare Outcome

NASCAR has handed MBM Motorsports a rare penalty that has pushed both the team and its driver into negative points following the Craftsman Truck Series event at Indianapolis Raceway Park. The sanction came after officials found a rule violation during a pre-qualifying inspection of the No. 69 Ram driven by Jonathan Shafer.

The truck did not qualify for the race, but NASCAR still issued a $5,000 fine and deducted 25 driver points and 25 owner points. The decision leaves the part-time team with minus-14 owner points and Shafer with minus-25 driver points.

The unusual outcome highlights how NASCAR’s technical inspection rules apply before a vehicle even reaches the track for qualifying, making this one of the more uncommon penalties seen during the 2026 season.

NASCAR Penalty Drops MBM Motorsports Into Negative Points

The NASCAR penalty was issued after inspectors found that the No. 69 truck failed to meet Sections 14.2.3.6A and 14.2.3.6 B of the NASCAR Rule Book. Officials determined that the shifter boot did not comply with NASCAR’s regulations because it was either more than two years old or lacked the required NASCAR-approved safety certification label.

Jonathan Shafer was entered to drive the No. 69 Ram, marking the first time MBM Motorsports had fielded a truck from that manufacturer. However, the entry failed inspection before qualifying and never had the chance to compete.

As a result, NASCAR fined the team $5,000 and deducted 25 driver points and 25 owner points. The NASCAR penalty leaves MBM Motorsports at minus-14 points in the owner standings, while Shafer now sits at minus-25 points after recording three Did Not Qualify (DNQ) results this season.

NASCAR Penalty Highlights Strict Safety Rules

The NASCAR penalty was based on safety regulations rather than any performance advantage. NASCAR requires certain safety-related components, including shifter boots, to meet current certification standards. Parts that are too old or lack the required approval labels are considered non-compliant under the rule book.

Officials identified the issue during pre-qualifying inspection at Indianapolis Raceway Park, preventing the truck from attempting a qualifying lap. Even though the violation did not involve speed or race performance, NASCAR’s rules require penalties when approved safety standards are not met.

According to Motorsport.com’s Nick DeGroot, no other penalties appeared in NASCAR’s official weekly penalty report.

MBM Motorsports Faces More Challenges This Season

MBM Motorsports, owned by Carl Long, has built its reputation as a part-time team competing with limited resources across NASCAR’s national series. The organization often enters selected races when sponsorship and equipment are available, making every race weekend important.

Shafer has now failed to qualify for all three of his Truck Series attempts during the 2026 season while driving for MBM. Without previous race data and while competing against larger organizations, smaller teams already face significant challenges before reaching the starting grid.

The latest NASCAR penalty adds another obstacle for MBM Motorsports. Besides the financial cost of the $5,000 fine, the negative points total creates an unusual record in the official standings. Although the team is not competing for a championship, the deduction remains on the books until future races allow it to recover points.

Before returning to the Craftsman Truck Series, MBM Motorsports will need to ensure its equipment fully complies with NASCAR’s inspection standards. The case serves as a reminder that every team, whether full-time or part-time, must meet the same technical and safety requirements before being allowed to compete.