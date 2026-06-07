NASCAR Teams Fear This Michigan International Speedway Challenge Could Change the Entire Race

Fuel mileage has become the biggest talking point heading into Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Crew chiefs know that speed alone may not be enough to win the FireKeepers Casino 400. Strategy, tire management, and track position could be just as important.

For Brian Wilson, crew chief of Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford, the weekend carries personal meaning. A native of nearby Macomb, Michigan, Wilson is spending extra time with family before race day. Still, his focus remains on the NASCAR Cup Series challenge ahead.

Michigan International Speedway has a long history of races decided by fuel-mileage strategy. This year’s event adds another layer with a new Goodyear tire compound and the battle for the Michigan Heritage Trophy. With practice and qualifying complete, NASCAR teams are preparing for a race where one mistake could prove costly and where fuel mileage may once again decide the winner.

Fuel Mileage Strategy Continues to be the Primary Concern in the NASCAR Cup Series

Fuel mileage strategy is expected to play a major role in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Wilson said teams must focus on maximizing fuel efficiency throughout the event while equipping drivers with tools to save fuel whenever possible.

“I think there are certain things that you can do, setup-wise. Wilson told NASCAR.com. Obviously, you want to start full of fuel is the biggest thing — making sure that the driver understands ways that he can save fuel throughout the race.”

Wilson said drivers must take advantage of caution periods and remain disciplined throughout the race. Crew chiefs will also have to decide whether to prioritize fuel or track position if cautions occur at key moments.

“Some of the debate, I think, is going to come down to if you have early cautions, or cautions hit at the right point, do you want to wait on fuel? I think that’s probably the biggest question for a lot of guys,” he said.

Fuel mileage strategy has often shaped races at Michigan International Speedway because teams usually try to limit pit stops and maintain track position.

“You know, typically you don’t have a lot of stops here,” Wilson said. “You try to stay out, hold on to the track position, maybe four stops on average.”

Michigan International Speedway Tire Strategy Adds Another Challenge

Goodyear brought a harder right-side tire compound to Michigan International Speedway to better handle the heavy loads created by the track’s high speeds. The tire is also intended to reduce wear problems seen at other intermediate tracks.

Even so, practice produced a few tire issues. Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin both suffered left-rear flats, while Christopher Bell experienced a left-front flat. Some teams believe aggressive air-pressure settings may have contributed to those problems.

Travis Peterson, who serves as crew chief for Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, said teams have yet to gather enough data on tire performance during extended runs.

“I mean, maybe a little bit more wear than we’ve had here in the past, but lap times are probably still a little flat,” Peterson said.

He added that practice may not have provided enough laps to reveal significant tire falloff.

“The thing that’s been somewhat consistent about these things is at some point you do seem to hit a wall and cord tires. I think it’s gonna be pretty standard Michigan.”

Michigan Heritage Trophy Raises Stakes for NASCAR Teams

The Michigan Heritage Trophy gives manufacturers another reason to focus on Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. Toyota has won the last two races at Michigan International Speedway, while Ford collected nine straight victories at the track between 2018 and 2023.

A win for Ford would also mark the manufacturer’s 750th NASCAR Cup Series victory. That possibility carries extra significance with the race taking place near Detroit and Team Penske’s headquarters.

“Obviously it’s in their backyard. They don’t have to put pressure on us,” Wilson said. “We want to have a very solid and strong race for Ford.”

Peterson said every manufacturer wants to perform well when racing in Michigan.

“I mean, you’re always thinking about it here in Michigan, just because you know you’re in the backyard of the OEMs and you want to do well. You want to put a bowtie in Victory Lane … but no matter what, we want to win anyways.”

As the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Michigan International Speedway, fuel mileage strategy, tire strategy and manufacturer pride are expected to shape the outcome. For crew chiefs across the garage, Sunday’s race could come down to who manages those challenges best.