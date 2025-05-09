NASCAR Truck Series Heart of America 200 Preview: Favorite, Underdog, Top Storylines

On Saturday, the stars of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway in the ninth race of the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Heart of America 200.

Favorite: Corey Heim (+150, per DraftKings)

Heim has won three of the eight races so far in 2025, including the most recent race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 2. He’s also going for his third consecutive win at Kansas, as Heim swept the races at Kansas in 2n Saturday, the stars of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway in the ninth race of the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Heart of America 200. 024. The fact that he has better odds than the two Cup drivers in the field – William Byron and Carson Hocevar – proves how dominant he’s been this year, as well as how highly touted he is as a prospect.

Underdog: Kaden Honeycutt (+2500, per DraftKings)

Honeycutt finished fourth at Kansas in May of 2024. That performance was one that firmly put Honeycutt, 21, on the map as a NASCAR prospect. His rookie season is off to a solid start, as Honeycutt is ninth in the points standings with four top-10 finishes so far. If Honeycutt can find his way into the top-five, keep an eye on him to be aggressive and go for the win if an opportunity presents itself.

Can Cup drivers spoil the show?

The aforementioned Byron and Hocevar may not have the best odds in the field, but they certainly have a great chance to spoil the show and steal a win from the series regulars. In his only Truck Series start at Kansas in 2016, Byron qualified second and scored the win. Hocevar, meanwhile, has a more up-and-down history at Kansas in the Truck Series, having only scored two top-10 finishes in six Truck Series starts at Kansas. Still, with Cup experience and Spire Motorsports trucks underneath them, both Byron and Hocevar will undoubtedly be in the mix for the win and will likely be Heim’s best competition.

Caruth looks to stay hot

Aside from Heim, there may not be a hotter driver in the Craftsman Truck Series at the moment than Rajah Caruth. After an abysmal start to the season that featured crashes at Daytona and Atlanta, Caruth has five top-10 finishes over the last six races and has four consecutive top-10 efforts, including consecutive top-five runs at Rockingham and Texas. Two races into the season, Caruth was 30th in points. Six races later he sits in 13th, only 22 points out of the 10th and final provisional playoff spot. Depending on how Saturday’s race goes for those around him in the points standings, Caruth could find himself inside the playoff picture when the checkered flag falls at Kansas.

Truck Series Weekend Schedule

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Practice: Saturday, May 10, 2:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Qualifying: Saturday, May 10, 3:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 Race: Saturday, May 10, 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, NRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Pre-race coverage at 7 p.m. ET on NRN)