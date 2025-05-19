NASCAR Truck Series Playoff Picture After North Wilkesboro

Chandler Smith racked up five additional playoff points by winning his second race of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at North Wilkesboro Speedway, but the playoff picture changed quite a bit beneath the leaders. Here’s where the playoff bubble stands after the 10th race of the 2025 season.

1. Corey Heim (three wins)

2. Chandler Smith (two wins)

3. Daniel Hemric (one win)

4. Tyler Ankrum (one win)

5. Grant Enfinger (+78)

6. Ty Majeski (+56)

7. Jake Garcia (+45)

Garcia raced his way to a quiet 12th-place finish at North Wilkesboro, gaining seven points on the playoff cut line. He’s continued to impress in his second season with ThorSport Racing, and is proving that his rough 2024 campaign was a fluke.

8. Layne Riggs (+33)

Riggs bounced back from his DQ at Kansas by finishing second at North Wilkesboro, but he came oh-so-close to locking up a playoff berth. Corey Heim was none too happy with Riggs after the race, but Riggs and the No. 34 team should be happy that they gained 21 points on the cut line.

9. Kaden Honeycutt (+24)

Honeycutt finished eighth at North Wilkesboro and gained four points on the cut line. Despite the solid run, there has to be a slight air of disappointment for Honeycutt, who had to have North Wilkesboro circled on the calendar.

10. Stewart Friesen (+6)

Not only did Friesen gain 15 points on the cut line, but he flip-flopped spot with Ben Rhodes and now holds the 10th and final provisional playoff spot. Friesen only finished 14th, but the eight stage points he earned from a third-place finish in Stage 1 were the difference in pushing the No. 52 to the right side of the cut line after race No. 10.

11. Ben Rhodes (-6)

The hits just keep coming for Rhodes, who looked far from the two-time champion he is on Saturday. Rhodes finished 23rd after multiple instances of contact with the outside wall. If the panic alarms aren’t already going off in the No. 99 camp, they should be, and on full blast too. So far, 2025 is a repeat for 2024 for Rhodes, but with even less speed under the hood.

12. Gio Ruggiero (-7)

Ruggiero finished seventh at North Wilkesboro and gained 18 points on the playoff cut line. If he keeps having days like Saturday, he won’t be near the bubble for very long. The regular season is still relatively young, but Ruggiero is handing the pressure of racing near the cut line well for a rookie.

13. Rajah Caruth (-21)

Caruth gained four points on the cut line with a 15th-place finish and the four stage points he earned in Stage 2, but it seems the momentum he had going from March until early May has been snuffed out. There’s still plenty of time for the No. 71 to get on the right side of the cut line, but Caruth would rather get there sooner than later.

14. Tanner Gray (-25)

Gray also gained four points on the cut line by virtue of a solid 11th-place finish. In a year where the raw speed hasn’t really been there for the No. 15 team, gathering stage points will be crucial if Gray wants to snag a playoff berth.