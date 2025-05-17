NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 Preview: Favorite, Underdog, Top Storylines

On Saturday, the stars of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take on the North Wilkesboro Speedway in the 10th race of the 2025 season. Here’s everything you need to know before the Window World 250.

Favorite: Kyle Busch (+175, per DraftKings)

Busch, the winningest driver in Truck Series history with 67 victories, is the undisputed favorite this weekend as he climbs behind the wheel of the Spire Motorsports No. 07 Chevrolet Silverado. He’s yet to make a Truck Series start at North Wilkesboro, but a lack of relative experience at the track shouldn’t be a problem for Busch as he seeks his 68th career Truck Series win.

Underdog: Kaden Honeycutt (+2800, per DraftKings)

Honeycutt started 11th and finished 17th in his one start at North Wilkesboro in 2023, but the short track ace finished fourth at North Wilkesboro in Friday’s CARS Tour race. He’s eighth in points through the first nine races, and if Honeycutt can put himself in position, he could have a shot at his first career win.

Can Corey Heim repeat at North Wilkesboro?

Heim (+225) is just below Busch on the list of favorites, which is telling of how dominant he’s been this season. Heim may have “only” won three of the first nine races, but if the cookie crumbled his way a few more times, he could easily have five or six wins. Heim won the pole and finished sixth at North Wilkesboro in 2023, but won at the track in 2024 from the 12th starting spot. He’s led 141 laps through two races at the track, and if any series regular can take down Busch, Heim is the man to do it.

Can Layne Riggs bounce back after Kansas DQ?

Like Honeycutt, Riggs’ specialty is the short tracks. The driver who won at the Milwaukee Mile and Bristol in 2024 is searching for his first win of 2025 at North Wilkesboro, and it couldn’t come at a more opportune time. Riggs was disqualified for a bed cover issue after originally finishing second at Kansas, which relegated him to ninth in the standings, just 12 points above the playoff cut line. Riggs should be able to points his way into the postseason relatively easily, but he and the No. 34 team would love to snag a win and lock themselves into the playoffs. Riggs finished third at North Wilkesboro in 2024.

How will Wilkesboro affect the playoff battle?

Along with Riggs, several other drivers come into North Wilkesboro with the playoff bubble battle on their minds. Two-time Truck Series champion is currently the last driver in the playoff picture, as he sits just nine points above Stewart Friesen, who is currently the first man out. Those below Friesen include Gio Ruggiero, Rajah Caruth and Tanner Gray, while Riggs, Honeycutt and Jake Garcia are aiming to stay above the cut line. A chaotic short track race at Wilkesboro could have a major impact on the playoff picture.

Window World 250 Schedule

Practice: Saturday, May 17, 9:35 a.m. ET, FS2

Qualifying: Saturday, May 17, 10:35 a.m. ET, FS2

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 250 Race: Saturday, May 17, 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1, NRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio