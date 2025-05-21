NASCAR Truck Series Power Rankings After North Wilkesboro

Chandler Smith won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, earning his second win of the 2025 season. With 10 races complete, here’s where the Truck Series field stacks up in our latest power rankings.

1. Corey Heim (Previously: 1)

Heim led 162 laps at North Wilkesboro, but contact with Layne Riggs and a subsequent spin relegated him to a 17th-place finish. Heim was rightfully frustrated with Riggs, as North Wilkesboro is just another one that got away for the No. 11 team.

2. Chandler Smith (Previously: 2)

Smith was opportunistic on Saturday and found a way to win when Riggs and Heim got tangled up on the final lap. For a team that was thrown together at the eleventh hour, the No. 38 team is easily surpassing expectations and is now solidified itself as a championship threat.

3. Tyler Ankrum (Previously: 4)

Ankrum scored his seventh top-five finish of the season at North Wilkesboro. It’s taken a while for Ankrum to break into the elite tier of Truck Series drivers, but he’s easily become one of the championship favorites over the first 10 races of the season.

4. Daniel Hemric (Previously: 3)

Hemric finished fourth at North Wilkesboro, one spot below his MHR teammate in Ankrum. He sits third in the standings after 10 races, and while he’s only been able to win once, a second win is going to come sooner rather than later if Hemric can keep running inside the top-five.

5. Ty Majeski (Previously: 6)

Majeski stopped the bleeding with a sixth-place finish at North Wilkesboro, but it was still surprising to see the short track ace struggle to break into winning contention. How Majeski fares over the next three races – Charlotte, Nashville and Michigan – could play a big part in how Majeski stacks up in terms of playoff points when the postseason rolls around.

6. Jake Garcia (Previously: 5)

Garcia only managed a 12th-place finish at North Wilkesboro, but he continued his solid start to the season and even gained points on the playoff cut line. Garcia’s second season with ThorSport Racing continues to be his breakout year.

7. Grant Enfinger (Previously: 7)

Enfinger won Stage 2 and finished fifth at North Wilkesboro, which keeps him fifth in the points standings. After an impressive run to the Championship 4 in 2024, Enfinger and his No. 9 team are proving that their trip to Phoenix last season was far from a fluke.

8. Layne Riggs (Previously: 9)

Riggs came oh-so-close to a win at North Wilkesboro, but perhaps most importantly, he got back on track after what had to be an incredibly disheartening disqualification at Kansas.

9. Kaden Honeycutt (Previously: 8)

Honeycutt grabbed another top-10 result with an eighth-place finish at North Wilkesboro. His consistency so far this season has him eighth in the standings, and he’s in position to make the playoffs should he keep his consistency up.

10. Gio Ruggiero (Previously: 10)

Ruggiero won his first career stage at North Wilkesboro and finished seventh. He’s now 12th in the points standings and is only seven points out of the 10th and final provisional playoff spot. He continues to impress in his rookie year.