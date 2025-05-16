Storylines to Follow in Second Half of NASCAR Truck Series Regular Season

With nine races of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season complete, the regular-season is officially halfway complete. With the second half of the regular-season beginning on Saturday at North Wilkesboro, here are storylines to follow as the march towards the playoffs continues.

Can Heim continue to flex his muscle?

If NASCAR didn’t have a playoff format in place, Heim would likely win the 2025 Truck Series title going away. Heim has three wins so far and could have up to six or seven if the ball bounced his way a couple more times. Regardless, he’s the title favorite for a reason and currently leads the regular-season standings by 64 points over Chandler Smith. The regular-season title seems like nothing more than a formality at the moment.

How does the playoff bubble battle shake out?

The Truck Series’ playoff bubble battle is perhaps the most intriguing in NASCAR right now. Currently on the bubble is two-time champion Ben Rhodes, who is only nine points above Stewart Friesen. Just behind Friesen is rookie Gio Ruggiero, Rajah Caruth, Tanner Gray and three-time champion Matt Crafton. Meanwhile, just above Rhodes is Layne Riggs, along with Kaden Honeycutt and Jake Garcia. Garcia in seventh and Crafton in 15th are separated by a total of only 72 points, meaning the fight for playoff bids should be one of the most exciting in Truck Series history.

Can former champions break out of their funk?

Speaking of Rhodes and Crafton, both drivers are in the middle of long slumps. Crafton hasn’t won a race in nearly five years and missed the playoffs for the first time in 2024, while Rhodes limped into the playoffs and went winless a year after winning his second title in 2023. Defending champion and fellow ThorSport Racing champion Ty Majeski has been better than his fellow ThorSport champions so far this year, but he’s still winless and sits sixth in points.

Can a surprise winner stun the field?

Unlike the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, the Truck Series doesn’t visit a superspeedway again until the playoff race at Talladega. That means the possibility for a wild-card winner diminishes significantly without the aid of rain or other extenuating circumstances. Still, a couple relatively unpredictable races are on the remaining regular-season schedule. The Truck Series’ first ever trip to Lime Rock Park on June 28 gives every driver in the race a relatively even playing field, while another road course race at Watkins Glen on August 8 could provide a surprise winner that shakes up the playoff picture.

Who, if anyone, can stop Heim?

Heim may have the regular-season title all but locked up, but it’s not too early to take a look at who could steal the title from him. The aforementioned Chandler Smith could be a candidate, but keep an eye on Majeski – he has a history of sneaking up the competition in clutch moments when they least expect it, and his calling card could come in handy as the field looks to down Heim and keep him away from the championship trophy.