Denny Hamlin may be approaching the end of his NASCAR Cup Series career, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has not made a final decision about retirement. Although his current contract runs through the 2027 season, Hamlin is still weighing whether he wants to continue racing beyond that point.

Speaking Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “SiriusXM Speedway” with host Dave Moody, the 46-year-old described his latest contract extension, signed in July 2025, as “most likely” his final deal.

Hamlin has spent his entire full-time Cup Series career with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2006. He has recorded 64 career victories, placing him ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list.

However, his retirement decision will depend on several factors, including his performance, the team’s future plans and the physical demands of racing.

Denny Hamlin Explains His NASCAR Retirement Plans

Hamlin made it clear that money will not determine whether he continues racing after 2027. Instead, he wants to consider what is best for Joe Gibbs Racing while making sure the organization has enough time to prepare for life after his departure.

“I have to weigh all the pros and cons to it. It’s definitely not gonna be a money conversation or anything like that. Joe Gibbs has been beyond fair to me throughout my career and I want to make sure that they’ve got their next driver planned, lined up, all that stuff.”

The veteran driver also stressed that he would not extend his NASCAR career simply to remain with the organization. He wants to compete at the highest level and does not intend to continue if he can no longer fight for victories.

“I definitely am gonna do whatever’s best for Joe Gibbs Racing, but I’m not gonna compromise my performance.”

“I told him I just could not — if you tell me that I’ve gotta go two, three more years, if I know that I’m not gonna be able to win every single weekend, there’s just no way I could do it. I’m just too much of a competitor to just go out there and make laps.”

Hamlin’s Strong 2026 NASCAR Season Raises Expectations

Hamlin’s retirement discussion comes after another successful NASCAR Cup Series campaign. He finished third in the 2026 championship standings after entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won four races, extending his record of consecutive multi-win seasons to eight. He also recorded a career-best 8.9 average finish and collected 24 top-10 results.

Hamlin described the 2026 campaign as his “most put-together” season. Despite those results, he acknowledged that age is beginning to affect his everyday life.

“I feel like I’m at my best right now. And I know that Father Time is undefeated. I can feel it. In my every-day life, I can tell things are changing. And so it’s a matter of time before it changes on the race track. It just is. So I want to avoid that at all costs.”

The driver also faced personal challenges during the season, including the death of his father. Still, his on-track results showed that he remains competitive in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing Already Preparing for Life After Hamlin

Hamlin has already started discussing his NASCAR future with team owner Joe Gibbs. He described the conversations as informal, reflecting the relationship they have built over his long career.

“Joe does his normal thing and pops in at the house at 8, 9 p.m. at night and sits on the couch and has a discussion with ya. That’s already started.”

Joe Gibbs Racing has expressed interest in keeping its longtime No. 11 driver beyond 2027. Team president Dave Alpern recently joked that the organization “may tackle him if he tries to leave.”

However, the team also understands the need to prepare for a possible replacement. Young driver Brent Crews has emerged as a potential name in discussions about the future of the seat.

Hamlin also wants to speak with retired drivers, including Kevin Harvick, before making a final decision. He understands that announcing retirement usually makes it difficult to reverse course.

For now, Hamlin remains focused on the 2027 NASCAR season and another opportunity to compete for a championship. Whether it becomes his farewell campaign or he signs another contract will depend on his performance, his physical condition and what Joe Gibbs Racing needs moving forward.