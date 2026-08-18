NASCAR’s Painful Decline Laid Bare as CEO Recalls a ‘Miserable’ Garage

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell has opened up about one of the sport’s toughest recent periods, admitting the garage became “miserable” as sponsorship fell, NASCAR ratings struggled, and people inside the sport began pointing fingers. Speaking on the “Racin’ With The Boys” episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, O’Donnell said NASCAR had moved away from what made it unique.

He now believes the sport is finding a clearer path by reconnecting with its drivers, teams and fans. Steve O’Donnell said the focus must remain on making NASCAR enjoyable while building stronger stories around the sport. His comments come as NASCAR continues working to grow its audience, improve ratings and become more important to television and digital platforms.

NASCAR Ratings and a ‘Miserable’ Garage

Steve O’Donnell said the NASCAR garage had become divided during a period when the sport faced major commercial and television problems.

“We were trying to be somebody we’re not and got us in trouble.”

He added: “Embracing who you got racing. You know, there’s going to be some challenges as we go along, but just, you know, I said this sounds really, but bringing some fun back. I mean, the garage area during that time, right, was miserable.”

O’Donnell said the lack of unity became clear as people inside NASCAR moved in different directions.

“People were coming in the garage, everyone went their own way, and now you’re seeing people excited.”

The NASCAR CEO linked the situation to falling sponsorship and weak ratings.

“I think, you know, we were going through a time when we were chasing a lot. Sponsorship was down, our ratings weren’t doing great. So, everybody’s kind of pointing fingers. There wasn’t a ton of direction.”

Steve O’Donnell Sees a New NASCAR Direction

O’Donnell said NASCAR now has a stronger sense of purpose and believes the next three to four years could bring the sport closer together.

“And I think now when you look at the sport, everybody’s rallied around like we have a big opportunity now in the next three to four years to kind of come together.”

He also stressed the importance of making fans see that people inside NASCAR enjoy what they do.

“It’s a grind. It’s a long season, but I think people are excited each and every race we go to and just have some fun, man. We’re pretty privileged to be able to do what we do. And if the fans don’t see you having fun, why would they want to watch, right?”

That approach forms part of O’Donnell’s effort to improve NASCAR ratings and create a stronger connection with viewers.

NASCAR Focus Turns to Growth

O’Donnell said NASCAR wants to become more valuable to television networks and digital platforms. He described the sport as a “nice-to-have” rather than a “must-have” and said that must change.

“When I started, we were literally chasing IndyCar. If we can just be bigger than IndyCar, this will be unbelievable.”

His larger goal is now clear.

“I want to look at, I want to be the fastest-growing sport in the world,” he said, while acknowledging NASCAR still has work to do.

O’Donnell pointed to attendance, NASCAR ratings and younger fans as positive signs. He said the challenge is keeping those fans engaged after they discover the sport.

“More stories, more content, more stuff that they get involved in. We’re just scratching the surface. Anyway, storylines are king, man. The story will play everything.”

For Steve O’Donnell, the next stage of NASCAR’s growth depends on authenticity, stronger stories and giving fans more reasons to stay connected.