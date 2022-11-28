Nashville Superspeedway Names New General Manager

On November 15, news surfaced that Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses would leave his role to become Executive Director of the Fiesta Bowl. Now Speedway Motorsports has named his replacement ahead of the 2023 NASCAR season.

According to a press release from SMI, industry executive Matt Greci has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of Nashville Superspeedway. He will take over on December 2 when Moses moves on to his new role. This move will mark another step in Greci’s journey that started with an internship.

NEWS: Speedway Motorsports promotes industry veteran Matt Greci to Senior Vice President and General Manager of Nashville Superspeedway. More info: https://t.co/nZEz9JkS71 pic.twitter.com/G98wwszJCT — Nashville Superspeedway (@NashvilleSuperS) November 28, 2022

“Our company is very fortunate to have a senior executive with experience not only with our company but already located in the Nashville market,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “It gives me great pleasure to announce Matt Greci as our new senior vice president and general manager at Nashville Superspeedway.

“Matt started at Charlotte Motor Speedway as an intern and through hard work and dedication, successfully moved through a variety of positions before becoming the vice president of events at Charlotte and then vice president of events and operations at Nashville Superspeedway. We look forward to supporting Matt and our Nashville Superspeedway team as we move toward the 2023 Ally 400 NASCAR race weekend, continuing the commitment to fans and community that Erik established.”

Greci Has Been With Nashville Superspeedway for Several Months

Greci began his tenure with Speedway Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and he spent nearly 16 years at the track while filling a variety of roles. This includes him becoming vice president of events.

Greci relocated after a significant move. Speedway Motorsports acquired Dover Motorsports in 2021, a deal that included Nashville Superspeedway. This transaction was announced after Kyle Larson won the Cup Series championship, and it ended Dover Motorsports’ 52 years of independent operation.

Once the transaction was complete, Greci packed up and relocated from Charlotte to Middle Tennessee. He worked with Moses during the 2022 Ally 400 before ultimately landing this latest promotion.

“When I started with Speedway Motorsports as an intern, I never could have imagined having the opportunity to lead a team as passionate, dedicated, and hard-working for the fans as our staff at Nashville Superspeedway,” Greci said in a press release. “My family and I fell in love quickly with Nashville and already see this community as ‘home’.

“I’ve been fortunate to have some tremendous mentors at Speedway Motorsports and in the entertainment business. They have helped me learn and grow both personally and professionally. I’m humbled to have the chance to put those lessons to use and build on the remarkable events at Nashville Superspeedway.”

The 2023 Season Will Mark Another Busy Weekend for Greci

The move by Speedway Motorsports puts a key piece in place prior to the annual NASCAR trip to Nashville for the Champion’s Banquet. It also solidifies an important position prior to the 2023 season.

The three national series will all be active for the race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway on June 23-25. The Craftsman Truck Series will be first on Friday, June 23. The past two races featured Ryan Preece winning for David Gilliland Racing while making limited Truck Series starts.

The action will continue on Saturday, June 24, with the Xfinity Series. The last two races have featured different winners in Kyle Busch and Justin Allgaier. Busch has retired from the Xfinity Series, but Allgaier will be back to defend his title.

The race weekend will come to a close on Sunday, June 25. The Cup Series drivers will take on the 1.33-mile track under the lights during one of the numerous primetime races on the 2023 schedule.

The first two Cup Series races at Nashville Superspeedway have featured two different winners. Though they both hail from the same team. Kyle Larson won for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 and then teammate Chase Elliott won in 2022.