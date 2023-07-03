NBC Sports’ Chicago Broadcast Delivered Best Numbers in 6 Years

The NBC Sports portion of the NASCAR season is off to a strong start. The coverage of the Chicago Street Race is a fitting example as it delivered the best numbers in six years.

According to a press release, the NBC Sports coverage of the Grant Park 220 Cup Series race averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.795 million viewers on NBC and Peacock. This is the most-watched Cup Series race on NBC since the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2017 (5.647 million).

The total number of TV-only viewers peaked at 5.383 million from 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET. This was when Project91 driver Shane van Gisbergen took the checkered flag to capture the win in his first Cup Series start.

The inaugural Chicago Street Race marked a 144-percent increase in TAD from NBC Sports’ second Cup Series race of the 2022 season. This event was the Fourth of July weekend race at Road America, which had 1.962 million viewers on USA Network.

The Chicago Street Race Joined a FOX Sports Event as Most-Watched

The Chicago Street Race was a significant event for NBC Sports, but how did it compare to the first half of the season? It delivered the second-best numbers of the 2023 season while falling just short of a Crown Jewel event.

The season-opening Daytona 500, which aired on FOX, is the high-water mark through the first 18 races of the Cup Series season. This race delivered 8.173 million viewers on February 19 as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won in overtime.

The Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway was another standout event for FOX Sports with an average of 4.554 million viewers and a peak audience of 5.847 million.

NBC Sports did not top FOX Sports in total viewers, but it outperformed in a different category. Chicago delivered a 9.29 rating while serving as the host city of the inaugural street race weekend. This same market delivered a 2.99 rating during the Daytona 500.

Of course, these numbers are more of a friendly competition. Executives from NBC Sports and FOX Sports alike have remained vocal with comments about how it’s important for both broadcast partners to succeed. It’s better for the sport and everyone involved.

NBC Sports Has Gained Viewers Through 2 Races

NBC Sports is only two races deep in its portion of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, but the broadcast partner is enjoying a strong start. It has hit milestones in back-to-back weeks while watching Trackhouse Racing celebrate wins.

According to the press release, NBC Sports is averaging a TAD of 4.009 million viewers, which is the best start for its NASCAR Cup Series races since the 2017 season.

NBC Sports averaged 4.202 million viewers between Daytona International Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. The Coke Zero 400 — the race that featured Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s “America, 1776, we are the champs!” celebratory cry — aired on NBC. Martin Truex Jr.’s win at Kentucky aired on NBC Sports Network.

The NBC Sports portion of the schedule began with the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. This race aired on NBC and it averaged a TAD of 3.230 million viewers. This made it NBC Sports’ most-watched opener in three years.

There is one difference during the 2023 season. NBC and NASCAR moved the first three Cup Series races to much later in the day to avoid the heat of the day. The Ally 400, Grant Park 220, and the upcoming Quaker State 400 available at Walmart all moved to primetime.