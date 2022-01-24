The New Hampshire Cup Series Race Has a New Name

The NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will have a new name in 2022. Ambetter, America’s number one Marketplace Health Insurer, has become the entitlement sponsor of the July 17 race.

The track officials issued a press release on Monday, January 24, and announced the news. The Cup Series race will now have the name of The Ambetter 301 as part of the expanded partnership with New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports. Additionally, the health care provider will have premium signage displays and hospitality opportunities at the track. Ambetter will also have the opportunity to select the VIP dignitaries that will serve as grand marshal, honorary starter, and in other roles.

“We developed a great relationship with Ambetter last year as sponsor of our NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and we’re proud to expand our partnership to the Cup Series level,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath in a statement. “Ambetter is about keeping people healthy, and we’re about people having a good time. It’s a natural fit for us to work together toward good health and good times for fans at the Ambetter 301 this summer.”

Aric Almirola is the defending winner of the Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He started 22nd overall on July 18, 2021, and showcased a very fast No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang during the final stage. He led 25 of the 293 laps and held off Christopher Bell at the end of the darkness-shortened race to secure a spot in the playoffs.

The Partnership Includes Support of Military & First Responders

According to the press release, the expanded partnership between Speedway Motorsports and Ambetter will feature activations at several other tracks. Ambetter will also become the official health insurance provider at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway.

Ambetter will use this expanded role as an opportunity to support others. The company will donate 100 tickets to military members and first responders so they can attend Cup Series races at these Speedway Motorsports tracks. Additionally, Centene, the parent company of Ambetter, will donate $100,000 to Speedway Children’s Charities through The Centene Charitable Foundation.

“Ambetter is committed to developing partnerships that make a positive impact in our communities and help our members achieve their whole health goals through affordable health insurance solutions,” said Ambetter President Kevin Counihan in a statement. “We look forward to this enhanced relationship with Speedway Motorsports to serve NASCAR fans across the country.”

Ambetter Debuted at New Hampshire in 2021

The partnership between Speedway Motorsports and Ambetter began during the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The health care provider served as the title sponsor of the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200 Xfinity Series race that featured a dominant performance by a Cup Series driver.

Christopher Bell made the first of his two Xfinity Series starts on July 17, 2021. He took over the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Supra and spent nearly the entire race at the front of the pack while maintaining his perfect streak at the track.

Bell started 14th overall in the JGR machine, but he raced his way to the front of the pack before a caution flag brought Stage 1 to an end. Bell continued to lead during Stage 2 before capturing his second green and white checkered flag of the day. He capped off his dominant performance by building up a six-second lead over the final 10 laps of the race to win his third career Xfinity Series race at the 1.058-mile track.

