Tyler Reddick Lands Another New Primary Partner for 2022

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro has another new primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Tyler Reddick will run multiple races with sponsorship from Guaranteed Rate as he tries to secure a spot in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

Richard Childress Racing announced the news on Monday, January 24, ahead of a trip to Phoenix Raceway for the final Gen 7 test before the start of the season. The team showcased the red, black, and white scheme that features a massive red arrow on the hood and Guaranteed Rate graphics on the doors.

The press release did not reveal when in the regular season the Guaranteed Rate scheme will debut on the No. 8 or even the number of races that will feature the company’s scheme. For now, the stock car will showcase the new scheme during two days of testing at Phoenix Raceway.

“I’m excited to partner with Guaranteed Rate this season,” Reddick said in a statement from the team. “Their commitment to the power of belief connects perfectly with what the entire Richard Childress Racing team is striving to achieve. We are looking forward to working together to showcase our commitment to NASCAR fans everywhere.”

Guaranteed Rate Previously Supported Another Driver

The 2022 Cup Series season will mark a significant change for Guaranteed Rate. The company will work with Reddick and RCR after previously supporting Ryan Newman for two seasons.

The mortgage company served as one of Newman’s primary partners during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, his final two with Roush Fenway Racing — now RFK Racing. This run included 11 races in 2020 and eight in 2021. Newman’s best performance with the Guaranteed Rate scheme was a sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway on October 4, 2020.

Guaranteed Rate will now make the move to Chevrolet while joining forces with a new driver. The company is the latest to join RCR for the 2022 season, following 3CHI on the No. 8 and True Velocity Ammo on Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro.

RCR Drivers Will Split Testing Days

The two-day test at Phoenix Raceway on January 25-26 will be the final opportunity for the Cup Series drivers to get some seat time in the Gen 7 cars before the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. They will take several laps around the one-mile track while their teams gain as much data as possible.

Both RCR drivers will be on hand for the tests, and they will each get seat time. Reddick will control the No. 8 Chevrolet during Tuesday’s session while Dillon will take over for Wednesday, continuing a strategy that they have used during previous sessions.

Multiple others teams will use this same approach during the trip to Arizona. For example, 23XI Racing will use Kurt Busch as the primary driver on Tuesday while Bubba Wallace will get his first seat time after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

Fans in the Phoenix area will be able to attend the first day of the test session from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. They will not have grandstand access during the second day, but NASCAR will provide a camera feed on its YouTube channel on both days.

