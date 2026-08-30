No NASCAR Race Today? Why the Cup Series Is Quiet on Sunday

There is no NASCAR Cup Series race today, Sunday, August 30, 2026. Fans looking for the usual Sunday afternoon action will not find stock cars on track. The reason is simple: NASCAR completed its 26-race regular season last night at Daytona International Speedway.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 ran on Saturday night and also settled the final NASCAR playoff spot. Ryan Preece won his first Cup Series race in overtime, beating Shane van Gisbergen to claim the 16th and final place in the postseason.

With the regular season now complete, drivers and crew members have Sunday off before the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin next weekend. The championship field is set, and the focus now shifts to Darlington.

Why Is There No NASCAR Race Today?

There is no NASCAR race today because the regular season ended Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 was the 26th and final regular-season race on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

NASCAR has traditionally placed its regular-season finale at Daytona on Saturday night. That schedule gives teams a short break before the NASCAR playoffs begin.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 delivered the close pack racing that Daytona is known for. A late caution forced the race into overtime and created a green-white-checkered finish.

With the regular season officially over, the drivers and crew members have today off. The break comes as the 10-race NASCAR playoffs, also known as the Chase, are fully locked in.

NASCAR Race Today: What Happened at Daytona?

Ryan Preece won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 for his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. Preece passed Shane van Gisbergen during the overtime finish to take the checkered flag.

The win also changed the NASCAR playoff field. Preece entered Daytona outside the 16-driver playoff places, but his victory gave him a postseason berth.

Preece therefore secured the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR playoffs. His Daytona victory ended the regular season and completed the championship field.

The 16 drivers were then re-seeded for the NASCAR playoffs. Denny Hamlin starts as the No. 1 seed with 2,100 points, followed by Ryan Blaney with 2,075 and Tyler Reddick with 2,065. Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell round out the top six seeds.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, Daniel Suárez, Carson Hocevar, William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Austin Cindric and Preece complete the NASCAR playoff field.

When Is the Next NASCAR Race?

The next NASCAR Cup Series race is the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET.

The race will open the Round of 16 and begin the 10-race NASCAR championship battle. Fans can watch the race live on USA Network or HBO Max, while MRN Radio will provide audio coverage.

So, if you’re looking for a NASCAR race today, there is no Cup Series event on the schedule. The Daytona regular-season finale has already been completed, giving teams a short break before the NASCAR playoffs begin at Darlington next Sunday.